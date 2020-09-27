You are here

Japan's chipmaker Kioxia to scrap IPO plan as Sino-US tensions rise: Nikkei Business

Sun, Sep 27, 2020 - 2:27 PM

[TOKYO] Kioxia Holdings, the world's second-largest memory chipmaker, will scrap plans for an initial public offering (IPO) as tensions between China and the United States have been rising, the Nikkei Business magazine reported on Sunday.

The reported decision comes after Kioxia earlier this month set a tentative price range for an IPO in Tokyo that put the market value lower than two trillion yen (S$26.07 billion), the price that a Bain Capital-led group paid for the company two years ago.

Kioxia, formerly known as Toshiba Memory, had planned to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Oct 6.

Toshiba said in a statement the company was not in a position to comment on Kioxia's IPO. Bain Capital could not be immediately reached for comment.

The memory chip market is bracing for an impact from tighter US restrictions on Huawei Technologies that came into force this month.

Kioxia warned the tighter rules could cause memory chip oversupply and drive down market prices.

REUTERS

Technology

