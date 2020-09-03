You are here

Home > Technology

Japan's hottest tech IPO in 5 years shows retail trading fever

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 3:53 PM

[TOKYO] A little known company specialised in artificial intelligence has gained more than sevenfold since its listing in Japan last month, underscoring the insatiable demand for technology stocks from the country's retail investors.

Neural Pocket, which analyses photos and videos using AI, gained 622 per cent in its first eight trading days through Aug 31, the most among tech listings in Japan since 2015, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The stock has extended its gain since then to a current valuation of over US$1 billion. Neural Pocket's eight-day gain beat out that of Ficha, a developer of image recognition software that went public in June, by just a few basis points.

Neural Pocket's surge was supported by amateur investors who have become more active in Japan's stock market as they work from home during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Tomoichiro Kubota, a senior market analyst at Matsui Securities Co.

"This stock is getting hugely popular among retail investors," Mr Kubota said. "Because their business has to do with AI engineering, there are some high expectations over growth." The Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Index, which hosts many tech start-up listings, has soared throughout the outbreak, more than doubling from its March low. The nation's individuals opened more than 820,000 online brokerage accounts between February and April, more than double that in the same period in 2019.

Neural Pocket's stock price doesn't reflect its fundamentals, according to Kubota. The company posted an operating loss of 133 million yen (S$1.7 million) in 2019 on total revenue of 311 million yen. It expects an operating profit of 165 million yen this year with sales more than doubling.

SEE ALSO

Abe's successor has much work to do

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Kubota said that while Neural Pocket's lofty stock prices could be maintained in the short term, "it seems pretty unlikely for this kind of move to be sustained two to three years down the road, looking at the firm's fundamentals." BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

New cybersecurity platform in Singapore to groom talent, run annual summit

Verizon bids big to win US bandwidth for 5G network

Twitter confirms account of India PM Modi's personal website hacked

Mobile games platform Skillz to go public

Google, Apple to install contact tracing directly on smartphones

Microsoft unveils 'deepfake' detector ahead of US vote

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 3, 2020 03:49 PM
Transport

Nissan's China sales slow in August when Toyota, Honda surge

[BEIJING] Japanese automaker Nissan Motor said on Thursday its sales in China fell 2.4 per cent in August from a...

Sep 3, 2020 03:44 PM
Real Estate

US-based Radco sells US$315m of apartments, building cash for deals

[NEW YORK] The Radco Cos, an owner and operator of multifamily buildings in the US, has now pared more than half of...

Sep 3, 2020 03:41 PM
Government & Economy

48 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 48 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 56,908....

Sep 3, 2020 03:40 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks extend rally at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rallied further at the open on Thursday after another blistering record-breaking day...

Sep 3, 2020 03:36 PM
Garage

Norwegian fintech Vipps in payments deal with Visa

[OSLO] Norwegian fintech company Vipps, said on Thursday it had struck a deal with global payments giant Visa to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.