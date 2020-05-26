You are here

Japan's Marvelous shares jump 17% as China's Tencent takes 20% stake

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 3:36 PM

[TOKYO] Shares in Japan's Marvelous on Tuesday closed up 17 per cent at their daily limit of 682 yen (S$9.02) after the games maker announced China's Tencent Holdings would take a 20 per cent stake.

Tencent will spend around seven billion yen acquiring shares from Marvelous and its largest shareholders, Amuse Capital and its chief executive, Hayao Nakayama, a former Sega executive whose son founded Marvelous. It will pay 576 yen each - 1 per cent below Monday's undisturbed closing price.

Marvelous said in a stock exchange filing it plans to use the funds to launch games franchises and for overseas expansion of current titles, which include farming simulator Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town for Nintendo's Switch console and cross-platform shooter Daemon X Machina.

The investment is the latest example of an influx of Chinese money and gaming content into Japan, where a largely unconsolidated industry underpinning the country's pop culture is having to compete with well-resourced overseas rivals.

"In comparison to Western companies there is a widening abyss in terms of development capability and financial clout," Marvelous said in a statement.

