You are here

Home > Technology

Korean unicorn Coupang eyeing IPO as early as next year

Fri, Jan 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

SOUTH Korean e-commerce giant Coupang is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) as soon as 2021, said people with knowledge of the matter.

The Seoul-based company, founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, its chief executive officer, and said to be valued at US$9 billion in late 2018, has begun working on tax structuring among other changes as it eyes a public listing next year.

The source requested anonymity because the matter is private. The company has declined to comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last month, Coupang, investors in which include SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund, BlackRock and Sequoia Capital, appointed Alberto Fornaro as chief financial officer to succeed Richard Song.

Last year, it hired Jay Jorgensen, a former Walmart executive, as general counsel and chief compliance officer.

SoftBank's shares were up as much as 3.8 per cent in Tokyo in the wake of the news.

In November 2018, the Vision Fund invested US$2 billion in the company in a deal that valued Coupang at US$9 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time. That funding followed US$1 billion from SoftBank itself in 2015, valuing the startup at about US$5 billion.

Korea's e-commerce market is the fifth-largest in the world and on track to be the third-largest by 2021, behind only China and the US, said Coupang.

Coupang had more than US$10 billion in gross merchandise value on its platform as of Dec 31, said a company source.

Sales spiked by more than 60 per cent year over year in 2019, the person said.

Mr Kim, a Harvard University dropout, had mulled an IPO a few years ago, he told CNBC in December, but opted instead to expand the business with a nationwide fast delivery network.

In spite of intense competition from eBay's Gmarket and family-run conglomerates such as Shinsegae and Lotte, Coupang has successfully expanded its shopping and delivery services with SoftBank's investment.

Though still unprofitable, Coupang has been pushing a growth narrative when talking to investors.

In the summer, it launched Coupang Eats as an extension of its delivery services. When South Korea's biggest food delivery app Woowa Brothers Corp sold an 87 per cent stake to Delivery Hero, it alluded to Coupang Eats as a strong challenger.

"Assuming Coupang lists shares in the US, it might get a conservative valuation as a loss-making unicorn, owing to WeWork's IPO failure," said SK Securities analyst Yoo Seung-woo. BLOOMBERG

Technology

Deep tech, clean tech bring the cool to CES

Parallel reality is just one dimension of a hyper personalised future

Lawmakers: Facebook's steps to tackle 'deepfake' videos inadequate

New UK audit code aims to prevent Carillion-style corporate crashes

Apple's app sales hit record US$1.4b in final days of 2019

Indonesia determined to create downstream sector

BREAKING

Jan 10, 2020 12:14 AM
Transport

Iran says crash jet tried to turn back; Ukraine probes missile theory

[TEHERAN] The Boeing Co jet that crashed near Teheran on Wednesday tried to turn back after takeoff, Iran revealed...

Jan 10, 2020 12:05 AM
Government & Economy

US consumer comfort rises to 19-year high on views of economy

[WASHINGTON] Confidence among Americans surged to the best level since Oct 2000 on brighter views of the economy and...

Jan 9, 2020 11:45 PM
Transport

Boeing faces US$5b tab on 737 MAX simulator training

[DALLAS] Boeing's costs would rise an estimated US$5 billion if pilots need to get simulator training before flying...

Jan 9, 2020 11:31 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong's Carrie Lam meets new China liaison, vows to curb violence

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam met with Beijing's new liaison to the city, Luo Huining, at her...

Jan 9, 2020 11:10 PM
Transport

VW more confident for 2019 unit sales

[FRANKFURT] German car giant Volkswagen on Thursday tweaked its guidance on how many cars it sold in 2019, saying...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly