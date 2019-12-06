You are here

Home > Technology

Labour group accuses Google of sacking workers to deter unionism

Fri, Dec 06, 2019 - 10:06 AM

AK_ggle_0612.jpg
The Communications Workers of America union filed a federal labour charge against Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday, accusing the company of unlawfully firing four employees to deter workers from engaging in union activities.
PHOTO: AP

[SAN FRANCISCO] The Communications Workers of America union filed a federal labour charge against Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday, accusing the company of unlawfully firing four employees to deter workers from engaging in union activities.

The complaint, seen by Reuters, will trigger a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) investigation into whether Google violated the four individuals' right to raise concerns about working conditions. When violations are found in such cases, the NLRB typically tries to help accusers and companies reach a settlement.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the filing but it has said the four workers were let go last month for violating the company's data-security policies.

The CWA union, which represents 700,000 workers across several industries in North America, has been trying to organise workers at Google, said Laurie Burgess, an attorney at Messing Adam & Jasmine who worked on the NLRB filing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The union stepped forward to make the charge against the company "because it has been harmed by Google's actions", she said.

SEE ALSO

Google's Sundar Pichai named CEO at parent firm Alphabet

Google investigated and fired the four named employees "to discourage and chill employees from engaging in protected concerted and union activities," the filing states. "Its actions are the antithesis of the freedoms and transparency it publicly touts."

Google has long prided itself on listening to employee feedback and even adjusting course on the spot based on ideas at companywide meetings. But it now serves more than 3 billion consumers and business customers across search, navigation and health technology, and it faces fierce competition in advertising and increased regulatory scrutiny.

The company in the last year has reeled in elements of its unorthodox culture, such as by cutting back on companywide meetings next year, as it deals with its much broader influence.

REUTERS

Technology

Money FM podcast: How businesses can tackle the talent crunch

Hummingbird targets antibody discovery hurdle in fighting cancer

NUS launches think tank to explore legal issues in technology use

Microsoft shareholders vote against gender pay gap proposal

LinkedIn chief people officer leaves over compliance issues

Google's Sundar Pichai named CEO at parent firm Alphabet

BREAKING

Dec 6, 2019 09:54 AM
Government & Economy

Major US, global cities slowing amid worldwide slump: report

[WASHINGTON] The blockbuster growth in the world's major cities in recent years will slow sharply in 2020 and 2021...

Dec 6, 2019 09:41 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started with gains Friday morning with investors remaining optimistic that China and...

Dec 6, 2019 09:40 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares inch higher at Friday’s open; STI up 0.14%

SINGAPORE shares opened slightly higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) gaining 0.14 per cent, or 4.31...

Dec 6, 2019 09:34 AM
Government & Economy

World Bank adopts more than US$1b annual China lending plan over US objections

[WASHINGTON] The World Bank said its board on Thursday adopted a new plan to aid China with US$1 billion to US$1.5...

Dec 6, 2019 09:24 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices edged higher on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.30...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly