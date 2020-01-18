You are here

Home > Technology

Lawyers for Huawei CFO call Canada prosecutor's arguments 'circular'

Sat, Jan 18, 2020 - 12:04 PM

rk_MengWanzhou_180120.jpg
Extraditing Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States based on American sanctions against Iran would set a dangerous precedent and could even undermine Canada's policy towards Iran, Meng's lawyers argued in court documents released on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[TORONTO] Extraditing Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States based on American sanctions against Iran would set a dangerous precedent and could even undermine Canada's policy towards Iran, Meng's lawyers argued in court documents released on Friday.

Meng, 47, was arrested at the Vancouver International Airport on Dec 1, 2018, at the request of the United States, where she is charged with bank fraud and accused of misleading the bank HSBC about Huawei Technologies' business in Iran. Meng has said she is innocent and is fighting extradition.

Canada's attorney general said in submissions released last week that Meng was being extradited because she fraudulently misled HSBC, and that US sanctions should be taken into account as contributing to the legal environment in which the fraud took place - not as a reason for the extradition.

Meng's team called the attorney general's argument "circular," arguing that because prosecutors relied on US sanctions to establish a risk of economic deprivation in both countries, "American law becomes Canadian law. Double criminality becomes single criminality."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

They wrote that allowing the attorney general to use US sanctions as a reason to extradite set a dangerous precedent, because it would "interfere with the (Canadian) government's prerogative in foreign affairs ... In a democratic society, important public policy choices are best made in the elected legislative assembly rather than by judicial actors."

SEE ALSO

How blacklisting companies became a trade war weapon

Meng appeared in court on Friday for the first time in several months, for a case management conference to schedule hearings addressing the Canadian attorney general's claims of privilege on releasing some documents requested by Meng's legal team.

Wearing dark slacks and sipping from a pink thermos, Meng appeared calm but serious, refraining from waving to journalists as she has while entering the courtroom on other occasions.

The first phase of the extradition hearing will begin on Monday in a federal court in Vancouver. 

REUTERS

 

Technology

Facebook must disclose app records for probe, US judge rules

Cloud evangelist

MAS warns financial institutions of vulnerabilities in MS Windows

MAS warns financial institutions of vulnerabilities in MS Windows

EU mulls 5-year ban on facial recognition tech in public areas

Microsoft pledges to be 'carbon negative' by 2030

BREAKING

Jan 18, 2020 11:40 AM
Life & Culture

'Hundreds' likely affected by Chinese virus: researchers

[LONDON] The number of people infected by a mystery SARS-like virus that has killed two people in China is likely...

Jan 18, 2020 11:27 AM
Transport

Toyota shifts Tacoma pickup assembly from US to Mexico

[WEST NEW YORK] Toyota on Friday said it was moving assembly operations for its popular Tacoma pickups from the...

Jan 18, 2020 11:23 AM
Government & Economy

Turkish hackers target Greek government websites, stock exchange

[ATHENS] Turkish hackers claimed Friday to have hijacked for more than 90 minutes the official websites of the Greek...

Jan 18, 2020 10:47 AM
Life & Culture

US dumps huge amounts of sand on Miami Beach to tackle climate change erosion

[UNITED STATES] Dozens of trucks have started dumping hundreds of thousands of tons of sand on Miami Beach as part...

Jan 18, 2020 10:39 AM
Government & Economy

Trump, EU chief to meet in Davos as US tariffs loom over digital tax: sources

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump is expected to meet with EU leader Ursula von der Leyen in Davos, Switzerland, next week,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly