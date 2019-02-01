You are here
Lazada to migrate RedMart onto its platform on March 15
Move is part of its plan to ramp up its supermarket business in South-east Asia as it caters to rising consumer demand for online grocery shopping
Singapore
ALIBABA-BACKED Lazada will be integrating home-grown e-grocer RedMart onto its platform on March 15, as part of the group's plan to accelerate the growth of its supermarket business in South-east Asia.
This means that shoppers will be able to buy groceries and fresh
