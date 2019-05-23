You are here

Lenovo Group Q4 profit surges more than three-fold

Thu, May 23, 2019 - 12:48 PM

Lenovo Group reported a more than three-fold increase in its quarterly profit thanks to strong computer sales.
[HONG KONG] Lenovo Group reported a more than three-fold increase in its quarterly profit thanks to strong computer sales.

Lenovo's profit in the quarter ended March rose to US$118 million, beating an average estimate of US$91.4 million by seven analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose 10 per cent to US$11.71 billion, in line with the average estimate of US$11.65 billion by 11 analysts.

For the full year ended March, Lenovo swung to a profit of US$597 million, from a loss of US$189 million a year earlier. Revenue rose to a record US$51 billion. 

