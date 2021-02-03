 Lenovo's Q3 profit tops expectations, Technology - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Lenovo's Q3 profit tops expectations

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 12:51 PM

[SHANGHAI] China's Lenovo Group, the world's biggest maker of personal computers, posted on Wednesday a bigger-than-expected 53 per cent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by robust demand from people working from home as Covid-19 restrictions persisted.

Net profit jumped to US$395 million for the October-December quarter. That beat an average estimate of US$293.7 million from eight analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue increased 22 per cent to US$17.25 billion.

REUTERS

