You are here

Home > Technology

LG Display warns of panel price weakness as wearables boost Q4 profit

Wed, Jan 30, 2019 - 2:06 PM

[SEOUL] South Korea's LG Display Coon Wednesday warned of weaker panel prices in the year ahead due to global economic uncertainty and US-China trade tensions, as it posted a jump in quarterly profit thanks to surging sales of wearable screens.

The company said strong sales of high-end screens for smart watches helped improve profitability, even as overall sales fell due to weakness in the television segment.

The surge in profit from wearable screens underlines the Apple Inc supplier's ongoing efforts to focus on high value-added products to fend off declining prices for large panels due to aggressive output from Chinese rivals.

"It seems hard to forecast a positive panel price trend for 2019," Daniel Lee, head of LG Display's market intelligence division, told an earnings call, citing the US-China trade war and panel oversupply.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Operating profit for October-December came in at 279 billion won (S$337.5 million), from 44 billion won in the same period a year ago, LD Display said. Revenue fell 2.5 per cent to 6.9 trillion won.

Operating profit was above a 132 billion won forecast of 10 analysts based on I/B/E/S Refinitiv data, but the company's shares fell more than 4 per cent following the results on concerns for panel prices, analysts said.

"The negative panel price outlook given by the company is dragging down the shares," said Lee Won-sik, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

LG Display said it expected panel shipments to fall by a high-single-digit percentage in the first quarter compared with the previous quarter due to seasonally weak demand. It gave no specific guidance on the full-year price outlook.

Weaker global smartphone sales particularly in China, the world's biggest market, have clouded the outlook for electronics makers including Apple, which said sales for the current quarter would most likely be lower than Wall Street expected.

Even so, the US tech giant told analysts on an earnings call it had seen strong growth in sales of wearable devices including the Apple Watch in the fourth quarter.

Shinyoung Securities analyst Lee said increasing demand for LG Display's smaller liquid crystal display (LCD) panels helped to offset poor sales of its LCD panels for Apple's struggling XR smartphone.

LG Display shares fell 40 per cent last year amid a global tech selloff prompted by investor fears over the impact on supply chains of the U.S.-China trade war.

The stock was down 4.2 per cent as of 0419 GMT versus the wider market's 0.7 per cent rise.

REUTERS

Technology

Industrial Internet of Things global association launches Asean chapter in Singapore

Apple lowers some iPhone prices outside US to offset strong dollar

Lawyer sues Apple over FaceTime bug eavesdropping on client chat

Digital Realty to build third Singapore data centre in Loyang

AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue

Huawei executive appears in Canada court for bail review

Editor's Choice

SL_hsk _300119_6.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

How to fund rising fiscal spending?

ST_20180822_DUMEX_4226373.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Real Estate

Pop-up luxury resort next on agenda of Christina Ong's Como

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Can MAS equity grant lift market malaise?

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures
3 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
4 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
5 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

Must Read

SIN12-Render 1-Lrg.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Technology

Digital Realty to build third Singapore data centre in Loyang

Jan 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information

ak_ofc_3001.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Government & Economy

More Singapore jobseekers keen to join startups: poll

SL_PC_300119_14.jpg
Jan 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: PhillipCapital downgrades Micro-Mechanics to 'accumulate' on lower earnings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening