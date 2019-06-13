You are here

Home > Technology

LG opposes Qualcomm's attempt to put US antitrust ruling on hold

Thu, Jun 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190613_WEEQUALCOMM13B_3807373.jpg
A ruling by US District Judge Lucy Koh last month will require Qualcomm to license its patents to rival chip makers instead of phone makers, which can potentially slice its patent royalties.
PHOTO: REUTERS

San Francisco

SMARTPHONE maker LG Electronics Inc on Tuesday opposed Qualcomm Inc's efforts to put a sweeping US antitrust decision against the chip supplier on hold as it pursues an appeal.

The South Korean company said that it is negotiating chip supply and patent licence agreements with Qualcomm, and could be forced into signing another unfair deal unless a federal judge's protections remain in place.

The filing in federal court in San Jose, California, came shortly after the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also opposed Qualcomm's efforts, saying that it was in the public interest to let the antitrust ruling stand because an appeal could take years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Both filings stem from a May 21 decision by US District Judge Lucy Koh that would drastically alter the business model of Qualcomm, which supplies modem chips to connect phones to mobile data networks but makes most of its profit through licensing patents.

Among other things, Justice Koh's decision would require Qualcomm to license its patents to rival chip makers instead of phone makers, which could potentially slice its patent royalties from several dollars per phone to pennies.

Qualcomm on May 28 asked Justice Koh to set aside her decision while it pursues an appeal. The company said that her decision would entail "radically restructuring its business relationships" in ways that would be impossible to reverse if it wins an appeal.

It also argued that her ruling raised "serious legal questions" because, among other things, she blocked market evidence showing that Apple Inc dropped Qualcomm in favour of rival chip supplier Intel Corp.

In a court filing on Tuesday, Lee Jong Sang, LG Electronics' general counsel, said that the phone maker relies on Qualcomm for modem chips and is in the midst of negotiating a new agreement, including over 5G chips for the newest generation of mobile networks in Korea.

Mr Lee wrote that Qualcomm has continued to pressure LG Electronics to sign a patent licence in order to keep its access to Qualcomm chips, which it relies on for its phones. LG Electronics' agreement with Qualcomm runs out on June 30, and the phone maker may have "no option but to conclude licence and chipset supply agreements once again on Qualcomm's terms, since LGE must rely on Qualcomm's modem chips", Mr Lee wrote.

Justice Koh's decision "prohibits Qualcomm's long-standing 'no license no chip' position, which Qualcomm has continuously raised during its licence negotiations with LGE", Mr Lee wrote. "Without this order, LGE will continue to face Qualcomm's anticompetitive stance during currently ongoing negotiations."

The FTC similarly argued that Judge Koh's ruling should stay in place while Qualcomm appeals, saying that a prompt enforcement of the Court's order is in the public interest.

"The appellate process could easily extend through the initial rollout of 5G technology . . . and a stay would allow Qualcomm time to use anticompetitive practices to entrench its monopoly power in modem-chip markets during this critical period," the FTC wrote in its filing.

The App Association, a group that represents more than 5,000 app developers and device makers and is backed by sponsor Apple, also said that it planned to oppose Qualcomm's request, saying that it would hurt smaller device makers.

"Allowing Qualcomm to continue abusing its (patents) and its wireless chipset monopoly any longer will irreparably harm opportunities for small businesses in the app and Internet of Things marketplace, and would encourage further abusive behaviour in (patent) licensing widely," said App Association president Morgan Reed.

In April, Apple signed a six-year patent licence agreement with Qualcomm and a multi-year chip supply deal. As part of the deal, Apple dropped all litigation against Qualcomm, and the company did not return a comment request asking if it would also oppose Qualcomm's efforts to pause the antitrust ruling.

Qualcomm has signalled its intention to file an appeal but has not yet filed one or fully revealed its legal arguments. REUTERS

Technology

Pangolin fund says it's close to getting 10% of votes to block Challenger exit offer

CrowdStrike raises US$612m amid IPO tech rush

US Congress opens inquiry into power of big tech

Intelligent tools are only part of the cyber crime solution

Salesforce to buy Tableau for US$15.3b in analytics push

LG Electronics, regulators oppose Qualcomm's effort to put antitrust ruling on hold

Editor's Choice

Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

BT_20190613_FLCHALLENGER13_3807341.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Technology

Pangolin fund says it's close to getting 10% of votes to block Challenger exit offer

Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore looking to grow its sustainable finance sector: Heng

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 Singapore 2018 healthcare cost inflation hits 10%, 10 times the economic inflation rate: Mercer report

Must Read

Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

BT_20190613_FLCHALLENGER13_3807341.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Technology

Pangolin fund says it's close to getting 10% of votes to block Challenger exit offer

Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore looking to grow its sustainable finance sector: Heng

BT_20190613_JEBLURB_3807482.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Weekend

Weekend pays tribute to Dads

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening