LinkedIn chief people officer leaves over compliance issues

Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 6:42 AM

rk_LinkedIn_051219.jpg
LinkedIn's senior executive in charge of human resources has resigned after breaking compliance rules, according to people familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Christina Hall left the Microsoft-owned company because of an internal compliance issue, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details aren't public. LinkedIn chief executive officer Jeff Weiner announced the move to staff on Tuesday, they said.

"Nina McQueen will lead our global talent organisation on an interim basis while we conduct an internal and external search for a replacement," said Ngaire Moyes, spokeswoman for LinkedIn, in an emailed statement on Wednesday, declining to comment further.

Ms Hall, who had been at LinkedIn for six years, led the company's human resources team, and oversaw hiring and benefit programs at the company. A former lawyer, she previously held roles in the compensation departments of Facebook and Intuit, according to her LinkedIn profile. She had held her current title since September 2018.

She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DBS partners Exiger to roll out AI-powered risk assessment solution

Microsoft acquired LinkedIn in 2016 in an all-cash purchase valued at US$26.2 billion.

