You are here

Home > Technology

London fintech Revolut to launch in Asia-Pacific; regional HQ likely in Singapore

It has the licences to operate in Singapore and Japan, and plans to open in the US and Canada
Sat, Dec 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

AK_revolut_2811.jpg
London-Based fintech Revolut announced on Friday that it will debut in the Asia-Pacific in the first quarter of next year, and has already been granted the necessary licences to operate in Singapore and Japan.
PHOTO: FACEBOOK / REVOLUT

Singapore

LONDON-BASED fintech Revolut announced on Friday that it will debut in the Asia-Pacific in the first quarter of next year, and has already been granted the necessary licences to operate in Singapore and Japan.

Its Asia-Pacific headquarters "will most likely" be based in

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Dec 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen developer interest expected for Bugis GLS sites

BT_20181201_CVRFINAL_3630987.jpg
Dec 1, 2018
Brunch

More choices, greater gains?

Dec 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Seller of Asian Story to Kimly had links to Pokka

Most Read

1 More LNG traders prefer to keep their fuel inside vessels
2 It's time to consider injecting CPF capital into the Singapore bourse
3 Goldman Sachs could wind up paying twice for 1MDB
4 Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all
5 Go-Jek said to enter Singapore this week in challenge to Grab
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181201_CVRFINAL_3630987.jpg
Dec 1, 2018
Brunch

More choices, greater gains?

Dec 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen developer interest expected for Bugis GLS sites

ak_dbsatm_3011.jpg
Dec 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Bank lending claws its way back to growth in October

BT_20181201_STGLOBAL1_3632210.jpg
Dec 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Group of 30 smaller countries warns against uneven growth, rising global trade tensions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening