You are here

Home > Technology

London heads European investment in tech sector: study

Wed, Jan 15, 2020 - 8:35 AM

[LONDON] Investment in tech across Europe reached a record level in 2019, according to a study published on Wednesday, with London maintaining the number one spot despite Brexit uncertainties.

About a quarter of the US$39.8 billion that was pumped into fledgling firms was in the British capital.

The US$9.7 billion London attracted in 2019 was more than twice the amount in Berlin (US$4.5 billion) and nearly three times more than Paris (US$3.3 billion).

The study, for London & Partners which promotes the city, said the top three cities were now competing for investment with places such as New York, Beijing and the San Francisco region.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Financial sector start-ups were seen as driving the growth in investment as well as those in artificial energy and clean energy.

SEE ALSO

Investing in Israeli tech: investors must bring more than just funding

British financial firms that have raised funds include online banks Monzo and Starling, as well as money transfer specialist WorldRemit.

London has now been in the top spot for venture capital investment in European tech firms for the last four years.

It was also the European city that has seen the biggest number of "high growth unicorn tech businesses" - new firms valued at more than US$1 billion.

A total of 46 have been created in London since 1990, according to the study.

"Tech cities such as London, Paris and Berlin have helped to put Europe's tech sector on the map because they are home to world-class talent and are increasingly creating game-changing companies," said London & Partners chief executive Laura Citron.

The figures indicate that Britain is still an attractive destination for investors and entrepreneurs, despite the uncertainties of Brexit, which will finally take place this month.

France last year wanted to leapfrog Britain to become the European number one.

President Emmanuel Macron has promised more investment in financial institutions and to help grow tech sector businesses.

AFP

Technology

UK PM Johnson challenges US critics of Huawei

Google says it will phase out web-tracking 'cookies'

Encryption battle reignited as US government at loggerheads with Apple

Pinterest pops past Snapchat in US

E-commerce giants shouldn't give big discounts: India commission

Top weather forecaster ramps up computing power for predictions

BREAKING

Jan 15, 2020 08:24 AM
Companies & Markets

Singtel associate Airtel to issue US$1b of bonds, 144b rupees in shares

AS part of its mega fundraising exercise, Bharti Airtel will issue US$1 billion of 1.5 per cent foreign-currency...

Jan 15, 2020 08:17 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower after three sessions of gains

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, snapping a three-session winning streak as investors waited for the...

Jan 15, 2020 08:16 AM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Investments, MIT complete acquisition of 10 data centres

A JOINT venture (JV) between Mapletree Investments and Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT) has completed the...

Jan 15, 2020 07:28 AM
Energy & Commodities

US states oppose Trump proposal to ship LNG by rail, citing safety risk

[WASHINGTON] Attorneys general from 16 US states have opposed a Trump administration proposal to ship liquefied...

Jan 15, 2020 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

Ghosn's wife slams Japanese justice

[BEIRUT] Carlos and Carole Ghosn, the former first couple of carmaker Nissan, are united again in Beirut. They hold...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly