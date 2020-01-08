You are here

Home > Technology

M1, SIT to jointly develop AI solutions for mobile network management

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 9:55 AM
UPDATED Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 12:09 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

TELCO M1 Limited and the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) are collaborating to develop artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to improve the operations of mobile networks.

Both parties inked a research collaboration agreement on Wednesday to reduce the manual analysis of "a huge amount of network key performance indicators", which are labour intensive, and may be prone to error, they said in a joint media statement.

The partnership was also established in order to meet the diverse requirements of emerging mobile applications, and the complexity of the impending 5G network deployment, M1 and SIT said. 

M1 will use real-world data from its mobile network to provide domain knowledge for data preprocessing, analysis, visualisation and interpretation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, SIT will also research and jointly develop algorithms for AI machine learning to detect mobile traffic anomalies, and predict the volume of mobile traffic.

SEE ALSO

5G wireless network will be fork in road for Singapore telcos

The purpose of this project is to develop a performance anomaly detection methodology by using deep neural networks (DNN), said M1 and SIT. Another goal is to leverage DNN to model and predict active users in mobile networks, based on historical mobile traffic data.

In addition, SIT students will also have opportunities to be involved as part of their integrated work study programme and projects.

M1's latest tie-up with SIT comes after it similarly inked a partnership with the Nanyang Technological University to develop Singapore's first 5G cellular vehicle-to-everything, or C-V2X, research test-bed and trials.

Last July, the telco also announced that it is collaborating with the Singapore University of Technology and Design to jointly develop 5G technologies for advanced robotics systems.

M1 is owned by Keppel Corporation and Singapore Press Holdings, which publishes The Business Times. The telco delisted from the Singapore bourse in April 2019 following a privisation offer.

Technology

Samsung Electronics estimates Q4 operating profit down more than a third

France, US set 2-week target for digital tax deal

Samsung enters smart home market with array of gadgets

Samsung unit unveils AI-powered digital avatar

Facebook tightening policy against deepfakes

China farmers reap rich harvest through video-sharing apps

BREAKING

Jan 8, 2020 12:10 PM
Government & Economy

UK's Johnson to make Brexit demands in talks with EU chief

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Wednesday expected to tell Ursula von der Leyen that Britain will not...

Jan 8, 2020 12:07 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's November household spending seen falling at slower pace: poll

[TOKYO] Japan's household spending likely fell at a slower annual rate in November as consumers were probably slowly...

Jan 8, 2020 11:29 AM
Government & Economy

Japan will keep deployment to Middle East to secure shipping lane: government

[TOKYO] Japan said on Wednesday it will stick with plans to deploy Self-Defence Forces to the Middle East to ensure...

Jan 8, 2020 11:09 AM
Real Estate

Singapore construction demand to remain strong in 2020 after hitting 5-year high last year

SINGAPORE construction demand is expected to remain strong this year after hitting a five-year high in 2019, said...

Jan 8, 2020 10:59 AM
Government & Economy

'World cannot afford war': US Democrats respond to Iran missile strike

[WASHINGTON] Democrats in the US Congress and some of the party's presidential contenders warned on Tuesday about...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly