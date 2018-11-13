Macron, tech giants launch initiative to fix internet ills

Paris

FRANCE and US technology giants including Microsoft on Monday urged world governments and companies to sign up for a new initiative to regulate the internet and fight threats such as cyber attacks, online censorship and hate speech.

With the launch of a declaration entitled the "Paris call for trust and security in cyberspace", French President Emmanuel Macron is hoping to revive efforts to regulate cyberspace after the last round of United Nations negotiations failed in 2017.

In the document, which is supported by many European countries but, crucially, not China or Russia, the signatories urge governments to beef up protection against cyber meddling in elections and prevent the theft of trade secrets.

The Paris call was initially pushed for by tech companies but was redrafted by French officials to include work done by UN experts in recent years. "The internet is a space currently managed by a technical community of private players. But it's not governed. So now that half of humanity is online, we need to find new ways to organise the internet," an official from Mr Macron's office said.

"Otherwise, the internet as we know it today - free, open and secure - will be damaged by the new threats."

By launching the initiative a day after a weekend of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of World War I, Mr Macron hopes to promote his push for stronger global cooperation in the face of rising nationalism. In another sign of the Trump administration's reluctance to join international initiatives it sees as a bid to encroach on US sovereignty, French officials said Washington might not become a signatory, though talks are continuing. However, they said large US tech companies including Facebook and Alphabet's Google would sign up. REUTERS