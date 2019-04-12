Makino Asia launches smart factory in Tuas

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
PRECISION engineering firm Makino Asia on Thursday launched its smart factory at 2 Gul Avenue, marking a milestone in its digital transformation journey that began in 2016.
The facility consists of an existing assembly factory and a new state-of-the-art machining factory
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg