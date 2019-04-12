You are here

Home > Technology
INDUSTRY 4.0

Makino Asia launches smart factory in Tuas

It is designed with IIoT capabilities to increase productivity, connectivity
Fri, Apr 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

BT_20190412_LLMAKINO12_3751580.jpg
Dr Koh testing out Makino Asia's Smart Glasses capabilities. The revamp is expected to nearly double the smart factory's machine production capacity.
PHOTO: MAKINO ASIA

Singapore

PRECISION engineering firm Makino Asia on Thursday launched its smart factory at 2 Gul Avenue, marking a milestone in its digital transformation journey that began in 2016.

The facility consists of an existing assembly factory and a new state-of-the-art machining factory

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190412_ABCHIP11_3751900.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Chip sector on the mend? Economists hold mixed views

BT_20190412_SPCAROUSELL12_3751887.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Garage

Carousell eyes Hong Kong, Philippines for revenue growth

BP_SGestate_120419_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Real estate among top gainers YTD but further rally unlikely

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 Are developer debt fears overblown?
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
5 CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190412_GCCYBERTURN_3751811.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cyber insurance market hobbled by lack of data, experience, clarity

BT_20190412_ABCHIP11_3751900.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Chip sector on the mend? Economists hold mixed views

BT_20190412_NRJEWEL12SFNX_3751878.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Changi Airport's Jewel sparkles for first visitors

lwx_hyflux_120419_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux yet to seek extension of debt moratorium

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening