You are here

Home > Technology

Man douses Baidu CEO in mid-speech

Thu, Jul 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190704_BAIDU4A_3825568.jpg
Even after Chinese Internet tycoon Mr Li is confronted by the prankster, he continues. "As everyone has just seen, there will be a variety of unexpected happenings on the road to AI," he said.
PHOTO: AFP

BT_20190704_BAIDU4A_3825568.jpg
Even after Chinese Internet tycoon Mr Li is confronted by the prankster, he continues. "As everyone has just seen, there will be a variety of unexpected happenings on the road to AI," he said.
PHOTO: AFP

Beijing

A ROUTINE keynote address by Baidu Inc chief Robin Li morphed into public humiliation when an unidentified man jumped onstage and doused him in water.

The billionaire founder was 10 minutes into introducing an AI-powered valet parking service when a man in a black T-shirt upended a small bottle of water over his head.

The Chinese Internet tycoon froze in place for a few seconds, wiped his face, then ploughed ahead with his speech as if nothing had happened.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"What's your problem?" Mr Li said in English to the perpetrator, who was wearing an event pass. "As everyone has just seen, there will be a variety of unexpected happenings on the road to AI," said the CEO, who was headlining a Baidu artificial intelligence developers' forum in Beijing.

It's unclear who the prankster was. Mr Li, who created China's largest search service enroute to a personal fortune estimated at US$8.7 billion, wrapped up his speech in about 40 minutes before departing the stage. Mr Li is considered among the country's foremost tech pioneers, a captain of the domestic Internet industry alongside the likes of Alibaba's Jack Ma and Tencent's Pony Ma.

Baidu has weathered a plethora of troubles. In 2016, a university student died after pursuing a cancer treatment he'd found through Baidu's search engine, fostering mistrust of the brand.

China's slowing economy is hitting the company because it's heavily reliant on the competitive advertising market. It has also lost several key senior executives in past years. In May, it posted a loss for the first time since going public in 2005.

Baidu confirmed the incident in a statement but didn't elaborate. It follows a number of similar occurrences around the world. In June, animal-rights activists rushed on stage at a conference in Las Vegas where Amazon.com Inc CEO Jeff Bezos was being interviewed.

A few days prior, a man snatched the microphone from California senator and presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, at a forum. BLOOMBERG

Technology

Vodafone 5G network opens new front in Britain's wireless wars

Temasek's Certis invests in AI security

Man pours water on Baidu chief at AI conference

Temasek’s Certis taps AI for security solutions

Tencent and Paytm to invest US$100m in video startup

Ethical AI: A case for greater equality in tech

Editor's Choice

Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand eyes positive re-rating for enlarged Ascott Reit-BT

BT_20190704_LSAT12_3825659.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore a capital-raising hotspot for European banks

Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine hit by renewed fears over scandal fallout

Most Read

1 MAS mulls raising leverage limit for Singapore Reits
2 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
3 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX
4 US artificial intelligence firm Digital Reasoning expands to Asia with new Singapore office
5 PODCAST: Actionable financial tips for young parents with children (Money Hacks, Ep 48)

Must Read

Jul 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand eyes positive re-rating for enlarged Ascott Reit-BT

BT_20190704_LSAT12_3825659.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore a capital-raising hotspot for European banks

BT_20190704_JEBLURB4_3825613.jpg
Jul 4, 2019
Weekend

Passion projects

Jul 4, 2019
Government & Economy

June PMI falls to 3-year low; electronics contraction continues

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening