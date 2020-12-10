You are here

Men with Covid-19 three times more likely to need intensive care: study

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 12:23 AM

[PARIS] Men infected with Covid-19 are three times more likely to require intensive care than women and are at significantly higher risk of dying from the virus, scientists said Wednesday.

Researchers analysed over three million confirmed coronavirus cases from 46 countries and 44 states...

