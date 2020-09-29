You are here

Microsoft 365 outage affects multiple services

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 12:56 PM

Microsoft Corp said late Monday a recent change it introduced likely caused a major outage, affecting users' access to multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook.com and Microsoft Teams.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Microsoft Corp said late Monday a recent change it introduced likely caused a major outage, affecting users' access to multiple Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook.com and Microsoft Teams.

The developer of Windows and Office software said it did not "observe an increase in successful connections" even after it rolled back the change to mitigate the impact.

"A moment ago nothing was working, then I went into files in Teams and it was working, now nothing is working. Well I guess now I have an excuse to not do work and watch TV," one Twitter user tweeted.

"We're pursuing mitigation steps for this issue. In parallel, we're rerouting traffic to alternate systems to provide further relief to the affected users," Microsoft said on its status page, without specifying how many users were affected.

Several other Twitter users complained that the outage meant they could miss their job interviews and deadline for college assignments.

The Xbox maker also said they were working to evaluate other solutions while they investigate the root cause of the outage.

REUTERS

Technology

IMDA, mobile network operators to hire, reskill 1,000 professionals in 5G

Google clamps down on apps dodging Play Store 30% cut

DBS to merge its Lifestyle app into PayLah! app

Direct listings to take centre stage as Palantir, Asana debut

SoftBank brings food service robot to labour-strapped Japan

Local SME helps Coca-Cola automate key production step

