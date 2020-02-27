You are here

Home > Technology

Microsoft expects financial hit from coronavirus spread

Thu, Feb 27, 2020 - 6:22 AM

rk_microsoftsurface_270220.jpg
Microsoft on Wednesday lowered its revenue estimates for the current quarter, saying it will feel the impact of the coronavirus epidemic with lower sales of Windows software and Surface devices.
PHOTO: MICROSOFT

[SAN FRANCISCO] Microsoft on Wednesday lowered its revenue estimates for the current quarter, saying it will feel the impact of the coronavirus epidemic with lower sales of Windows software and Surface devices.

The US tech giant became the latest global firm to warn of a financial hit from the global outbreak of the disease which has killed thousands worldwide.

"Although we see strong Windows demand in line with our expectations, the supply chain is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated," Microsoft said in a statement.

As a result, Microsoft said that in the current fiscal quarter its revenues will fall short of earlier forecasts, with Windows and Surface "more negatively impacted than previously anticipated."

Licensing Windows software to computer makers is a major source of revenue for Microsoft, meaning temporary closures or interruptions of production at factories run by partners can cobble its revenue.

SEE ALSO

Scramble to contain coronavirus as infections spread

Surface tablet manufacturing can be directly impeded by such precautions.

"As the conditions evolve, Microsoft will act to ensure the health and safety of our employees, customers, and partners during this difficult period," Microsoft said.

"Microsoft also continues to make donations to relief and containment efforts, including directly providing technology to help hospitals and medical workers."

Microsoft shares slipped about a percent in after-market trades that followed its announcement.

Apple last week said its revenue for the current quarter would be below its forecasts, and that worldwide iPhone supply "will be temporarily constrained" because of the global virus outbreak, notably in China, where Apple manufactures most of its devices.

Apple, which depends on components from Chinese suppliers and has a big market in China, has been hammered on both fronts.

The virus has sparked global economic jitters, with travel bans and mass quarantines inside China forcing factories to suspend operations and shops to close.

Coronavirus cases spread in Europe and beyond on Wednesday, with Latin America confirming its first patient as the world scrambled to contain the epidemic that has killed thousands worldwide.

New cases have emerged across Europe, many linked to the continent's coronavirus hotspot in northern Italy, amid warnings from health experts to rein in hysteria as the virus continues its march beyond China's borders.

AFP

Technology

China steps up data collection campaign to combat Covid-19

Disney chief executive Bob Iger steps aside

Internet giants fight spread of Covid-19 untruths

Worried Chinese consult online doctors about virus

Oracle says it is funding 'dark money' group that is fighting Big Tech

Pentagon's pledge on rules-based AI usage a notable development

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 27, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Indigenous protests escalate after Canada rail blockades cleared

[OTTAWA] Two days after police cleared an indigenous blockade of a key Canadian rail artery east of Toronto,...

Feb 27, 2020 06:56 AM
Banking & Finance

Eurex senses Brexit momentum in euro clearing battle with London

[LONDON] Brexit and other tailwinds will help Frankfurt build stronger momentum this year to attract more euro...

Feb 27, 2020 06:52 AM
Garage

A new calculator sheds light on high-flying US unicorn price tags

[BENGALURU] Common shares in many high-flying venture-backed startup companies are worth less than headlines lead...

Feb 27, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

Scramble to contain coronavirus as infections spread

[ROME] Coronavirus cases spread in Europe and beyond on Wednesday, with Latin America confirming its first patient...

Feb 27, 2020 06:46 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil confirms Latin America's first coronavirus case

[SAO PAULO] Sao Paulo's stock exchange plummeted seven per cent on Wednesday over fears of the coronavirus after a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly