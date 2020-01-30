You are here

Microsoft gets lift from rise in earnings

Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 6:45 AM

Microsoft said on Wednesday that its profits rose sharply in the past quarter, boosted by improving sales across a range of consumer products and business services, sending its shares higher.
Overall profit for the quarter ending December 31 rose 38 per cent from a year ago to US$11.6 billion, while revenues jumped 14 per cent to US$36.9 billion.

The earnings highlighted Microsoft's successful transition from a pure consumer software firm to a diversified tech giant focused heavily on business services.

"We are innovating across every layer of our differentiated technology stack," chief executive Satya Nadella said in releasing the fiscal second quarter results.

"We are working to ensure the technology we build is inclusive, trusted and creates a more sustainable world."

US video game spending fell in 2019: industry group

The results showed strong revenue gains (27 per cent) for Microsoft's cloud computing division and a modest two per cent increase in the personal computing division, which includes the Windows operating system and Surface devices.

The division for productivity and business, including the Office software suite and the LinkedIn social network, saw a rise in revenue of 17 per cent.

Microsoft shares gained two percent in after-hours trade following the release.

