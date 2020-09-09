You are here

Home > Technology

Microsoft launches programme for more inclusive employment in Asia-Pacific

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 5:49 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

MICROSOFT Asia-Pacific on Wednesday launched a programme to increase employability for people with disabilities (PwDs) in the Asia-Pacific, by partnering six non-profit organisations (NPOs) and 14 employers for the initial launch in five markets.

The Microsoft Enabler Programme aims to pioneer disability-inclusive workplaces across the region by removing barriers for a more diverse workforce. It will be piloted in Korea, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand before it is expanded to the rest of the Asia-Pacific by the end of this year.

People with disabilities number more than a billion across the world; Microsoft cited a United Nations ESCAP report, which estimated that disability-inclusive employment could lead to a rise in gross domestic product in the Asia-Pacific by between 1 and 7 per cent through increased productivity.

Under the programme, Microsoft will provide industry-required training in cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) for PwDs and a platform for PwDs, NPOs and employers to collaborate in creating more inclusive workplaces. It will also conduct workshops for the employer partners on inclusive design and assistive technologies enabled by AI on Microsoft Azure.

The NPOs will provide education and training to organisations to help them learn about working with PwDs, offer input on workplace modifications and guide them in mentoring PwDs.

SEE ALSO

Oscars academy sets out new diversity standards for best picture contenders

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The businesses will in turn provide job shadowing, internships, mentoring and opportunities in tech jobs for PwDs identified by the NPOs.

The programme will also organise a virtual job fair at the end of Q2 2021 to expand the talent pipeline for partners and connect job-seeking PwDs to tech roles.

Vivek Puthucode, chief partner officer at Microsoft in the Asia-Pacific, said: "In today's workplace, it is imperative that we include everyone, and accessibility is the vehicle to inclusion. ... There are no limits to what people can achieve when technology reflects the diversity of everyone who uses it. Inclusive organisations outperform their peers and attract and keep top talent, and we have seen how inclusion drives innovation."

The programme's employer partners in Singapore are Cognizant Technology Solutions, Crayon, HCL Technologies, Ingram Micro Asia, NTT Data, Tech Data and Wipro. Local non-profit SG Enable is also part of the programme.

Said Tan Ko We, assistant chief executive of SG Enable: "Work is dignity and employment empowers people with disabilities to lead fulfilling lives. ... We look forward to strengthening our continued partnership with Microsoft to further empower companies in Singapore with the necessary knowledge and skills to hire persons with disabilities and to build a more inclusive workforce for the future."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Huawei to share progress of Google Android OS rival amid US tensions

SoftBank is said to get 1.3t yen in wireless stock orders

Cloud data startup Snowflake looks to raise US$2.38b in US IPO

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates coverage on Hi-P with 'hold', S$1.23 target price

Samsung, LG Display to stop supplying panels to Huawei due to US restrictions: Chosun

US options investors pull back on tech bets, but SoftBank's trade looms large

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 9, 2020 06:07 PM
Technology

Huawei to share progress of Google Android OS rival amid US tensions

[SHENZHEN] Huawei Technologies is expected to respond on Thursday to the latest salvo of US technology restrictions...

Sep 9, 2020 06:04 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall 0.3% on US tech rout and dashed vaccine hopes

THE Singapore bourse was on shaky ground with the key Straits Times Index trading underwater all of Wednesday and...

Sep 9, 2020 05:45 PM
Banking & Finance

ECB keeps up pressure on banks to deliver on Brexit preparation

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank says some lenders still haven't done enough to beef up their European Union...

Sep 9, 2020 05:40 PM
Real Estate

UK property valuers to ease warning, posing test for funds

[LONDON] Frozen UK property funds with nearly £12 billion (S$21.46 billion) of assets will soon face a decision:...

Sep 9, 2020 05:24 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 22.6...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Sembcorp shares rise on ex-entitlements basis; SMM sinks 13.5%

Penrose condo early-bird prices start from S$788,000 at preview this weekend

Stocks to watch: UOB, Keppel, Sembcorp, CapitaLand Mall Trust, UG Healthcare

AG Lucien Wong has recused himself from review of ex-maid Parti Liyani's case

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates coverage on Hi-P with 'hold', S$1.23 target price

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.