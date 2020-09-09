Microsoft launches programme for more inclusive employment in Asia-Pacific

MICROSOFT Asia-Pacific on Wednesday launched a programme to increase employability for people with disabilities (PwDs) in the Asia-Pacific, by partnering six non-profit organisations (NPOs) and 14 employers for the initial launch in five markets.

The Microsoft Enabler Programme aims to pioneer disability-inclusive workplaces across the region by removing barriers for a more diverse workforce. It will be piloted in Korea, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand before it is expanded to the rest of the Asia-Pacific by the end of this year.

People with disabilities number more than a billion across the world; Microsoft cited a United Nations ESCAP report, which estimated that disability-inclusive employment could lead to a rise in gross domestic product in the Asia-Pacific by between 1 and 7 per cent through increased productivity.

Under the programme, Microsoft will provide industry-required training in cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) for PwDs and a platform for PwDs, NPOs and employers to collaborate in creating more inclusive workplaces. It will also conduct workshops for the employer partners on inclusive design and assistive technologies enabled by AI on Microsoft Azure.

The NPOs will provide education and training to organisations to help them learn about working with PwDs, offer input on workplace modifications and guide them in mentoring PwDs.

The businesses will in turn provide job shadowing, internships, mentoring and opportunities in tech jobs for PwDs identified by the NPOs.

The programme will also organise a virtual job fair at the end of Q2 2021 to expand the talent pipeline for partners and connect job-seeking PwDs to tech roles.

Vivek Puthucode, chief partner officer at Microsoft in the Asia-Pacific, said: "In today's workplace, it is imperative that we include everyone, and accessibility is the vehicle to inclusion. ... There are no limits to what people can achieve when technology reflects the diversity of everyone who uses it. Inclusive organisations outperform their peers and attract and keep top talent, and we have seen how inclusion drives innovation."

The programme's employer partners in Singapore are Cognizant Technology Solutions, Crayon, HCL Technologies, Ingram Micro Asia, NTT Data, Tech Data and Wipro. Local non-profit SG Enable is also part of the programme.

Said Tan Ko We, assistant chief executive of SG Enable: "Work is dignity and employment empowers people with disabilities to lead fulfilling lives. ... We look forward to strengthening our continued partnership with Microsoft to further empower companies in Singapore with the necessary knowledge and skills to hire persons with disabilities and to build a more inclusive workforce for the future."