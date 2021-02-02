 Microsoft talks up Bing's prospects as Google eyes Australia exit, Technology - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Technology

Microsoft talks up Bing's prospects as Google eyes Australia exit

Internet heavyweight is threatening to pull its search function over required payments to media outlets; software giant says it is ready to grow presence of its own tool
Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210202_NVMICROSOFT2_4431639.jpg
The Big Tech firms said last month they would withdraw key services from Australia if planned regulations went ahead. Those services include Google's search engine, which has 94% of the search market.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Sydney

SOFTWARE giant Microsoft Corp is confident its search product Bing can fill the gap in Australia if Google pulls its search function over required payments to media outlets, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.

Australia has introduced laws that would force Internet giant Google and social media heavyweight Facebook Inc to negotiate payments to domestic media outlets whose content links drive traffic to their platforms.

However, the Big Tech firms have called the laws unworkable and said last month they would withdraw key services from Australia if the regulations went ahead.

Those services include Google's search engine, which has 94 per cent of the country's search market, according to industry data.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has since spoken with Mr Morrison about the new rules, the tech company told Reuters, and on Monday, Mr Morrison said the software company was ready to grow the presence of its search tool Bing, the distant No 2 player.

"I can tell you, Microsoft's pretty confident, when I spoke to Satya," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra, without giving further detail of the conversation.

"We just want the rules in the digital world to be the same that exist in the real world, in the physical world," Mr Morrison added.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the discussion took place but declined to comment, because the company was not directly involved in the laws.

"We recognise the importance of a vibrant media sector and public interest journalism in a democracy and we recognise the challenges the media sector has faced over many years through changing business models and consumer preferences," the spokesperson said.

Google declined to comment.

A day earlier, Australian treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had requested a meeting over the law, and that they had talked, but that he would not back down on the change.

At a Senate hearing into the laws, Department of Treasury deputy secretary of markets Meghan Quinn said the Australian government would have limited ability to intervene if Google's departure hurt businesses which rely on its search function.

"The (media bargaining) code doesn't prevent the wholesale withdrawal of services, and there's difficulty in any of the legislative mechanisms we've got for someone to (be forced to) provide a service," Ms Quinn said. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Ex-Googler turns virtual gifting into huge success

New digital solutions available under 'Start Digital' initiative

SPH, GfK introduce single-source media measurement in Singapore with new study

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

PGIM eyes Singapore, Tokyo offices and China logistics for APAC value-add fund

Mobile English learning app gets US$15m founding

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 2, 2021 12:33 AM
Government & Economy

US economic growth to hit 4.6% in 2021

[WASHINGTON] US economic growth will rebound to 4.6 per cent in 2021 from a contraction of 3.5 per cent in 2020,...

Feb 2, 2021 12:07 AM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing remains robust while price pressures build

[WASHINGTON] A measure of US manufacturing remained robust at the start of the year, though pandemic-related supply...

Feb 1, 2021 11:51 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St advances as small-time traders turn to silver

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes climbed on Monday following a steep sell-off last week, as a shift in the...

Feb 1, 2021 11:38 PM
Transport

Pacific International Lines' debt restructuring plan approved by creditors

CREDITORS of privately-held firm Pacific International Lines (PIL) have helped the insolvent boxship operator keep...

Feb 1, 2021 11:18 PM
Banking & Finance

AIG pays US$12m fine in NY pension transfer probe

[WASHINGTON] American International Group agreed on Monday to pay a US$12 million civil fine to settle charges that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US economic growth to hit 4.6% in 2021

US manufacturing remains robust while price pressures build

US: Wall St advances as small-time traders turn to silver

Pacific International Lines' debt restructuring plan approved by creditors

AIG pays US$12m fine in NY pension transfer probe

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for