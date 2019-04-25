You are here

Home > Technology

Microsoft topped US$1t in value as it predicts more cloud growth

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 8:21 AM

BP_Microsoft_250419_24.jpg
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday briefly topped US$1 trillion in value for the first time after executives predicted continued growth for its cloud computing business.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Microsoft Corp on Wednesday briefly topped US$1 trillion in value for the first time after executives predicted continued growth for its cloud computing business.

The Redmond, Washington-based company beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and revenue, powered by an unexpected boost in Windows revenue and brisk growth in its cloud business which has reached tens of billions of dollars in sales.

Microsoft shares rose 4.4 per cent to US$130.54 (S$177.12) in late trading after the forecast issued on a conference call with investors, pushing the company ahead of Apple Inc's US$980 billion market capitalisation. The companies and Amazon.com Inc have taken turns in recent months to rank as the world's most valuable US-listed company.

Microsoft's stock has gained about 23 per cent so far this year, after hitting a record high of US$125.85 during regular trading hours.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Under chief executive Satya Nadella, the company has spent the past five years shifting from reliance on its once-dominant Windows operating system to selling cloud-based services.

Azure, Microsoft's flagship cloud product, competes with market leader Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide computing power to businesses.

Growth in that unit slowed to 73 per cent in the third quarter ended March 31 from 76 per cent in the second quarter. Mike Spencer, Microsoft's head of investor relations, said the decline was roughly in line with the company's estimate.

Christopher Eberle, a senior equity analyst with Nomura, said that with Azure, "one should assume a slower rate of growth as we move forward, simply due to the law of large numbers". Still, Azure will bring in US$13.5 billion in sales in fiscal 2019 with an overall growth rate of 75 per cent, he estimated. "I can't name another company of that scale growing at these rates".

Microsoft tops tech rivals such as Amazon in market capitalisation on some days despite having less revenue, partly because most of its sales is to businesses, which tend to be steadier customers than consumers. A growing proportion of Microsoft's software sales are billed as recurring subscription purchases, which are more reliable than one-time purchases.

Microsoft's earnings per share of US$1.14 beat expectations of US$1 according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Windows licensing revenue from computer makers grew 9 per cent year over year, beating expectations after a 5 per cent decline in the previous quarter. Mr Spencer said a shortage of Intel Corp processor chips for PCs that many analysts expected to last into this summer had been resolved earlier than expected, allowing PC makers to ship more machines.

Microsoft's "commercial cloud" revenue - which includes business use of Azure, Office 365 and LinkedIn - was US$9.6 billion this quarter, up 41 per cent from the previous year but down slightly from the 48 per cent growth rate the previous quarter.

Microsoft's so-called "intelligent cloud" unit, which contains its Azure services, posted revenue of US$9.65 billion, above Wall Street estimates of US$9.28 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Chief financial officer Amy Hood said that unit could reach US$11.05 billion in revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter.

The "productivity and business process" unit that includes both Office as well as social network LinkedIn had US$10.2 billion revenue versus expectations of US$10.05 billion.

Microsoft's latest results contained two weak spots.

Its gaming revenue was up only five per cent versus eight per cent the quarter before, which Mr Spencer attributed to less revenue from third-party game developers and the fact that many gamers are delaying purchases of Microsoft's Xbox console because a new model is expected soon.

Sales of the company's Surface hardware grew 21 per cent versus 39 per cent the quarter before, also because customers waited for updated hardware they expected to be released soon.

Total revenue rose 14 per cent to US$30.57 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of US$29.84 billion according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to US$8.81 billion, or US$1.15 per share, from US$7.42 billion, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

REUTERS

Technology

Slack is expected to file listing prospectus this week

Datapulse to take 15% stake in Seoul hotel for 8.6b won

Samsung's reputation founders in rush for lead in folding phones

Samsung plans to invest US$116b in non-memory chips

Chinese tech giant Huawei opens cloud and AI innovation lab in Singapore

Alibaba pushes its cloud services arm unit globally

Editor's Choice

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

lwx_sgx_250419_2.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 M1 to delist on April 24
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m

Must Read

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

BT_20190425_LLNTUC_3763165.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Government & Economy

NTUC working on retirement, re-hiring ages of 65 and 70

lwx_sgx_250419_2.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening