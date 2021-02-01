You are here

Home > Technology

Mobile English learning app gets US$15m founding

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

ELSA, a mobile app that helps non-native English speakers improve pronunciation and speaking skills, secured US$15 million in a funding round co-led by Vietnam Investments Group and SIG.

Existing backers including Google's artificial intelligence-focused venture fund Gradient Ventures, SOSV and Monk's Hill Ventures joined the company's Series B financing round.

ELSA - which stands for English Language Speech Assistant - was co-founded in 2015 by Vietnamese entrepreneur Vu Van and engineer Xavier Anguera. The app was born out of Ms Van's experiences while she was studying in the United States as a non-native English speaker.

She teamed up with Mr Anguera, who specialised in digital speech processing, and rolled out the service in Vietnam before expanding to India and Japan. The app has 13 million users and the company's revenue increased almost 300 per cent in 2020.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We wanted to go to Vietnam first because it's where my heart is and I know how it can help people in my home country, but we have been setting out for a global mission since the very early days," said Ms Van, ELSA's 37-year-old chief executive officer. The startup now plans to enter Latin America and accelerate expansion across Asia this year, she said.

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked greater demand for online learning. While ELSA's users typically comprise people aged 15 to 35, it is attracting more children between the ages of six and 15 as parents look to the Internet to help educate them.

ELSA's users pay a subscription fee, ranging from about US$3-4 a month in Vietnam to about US$7-8 in Japan, according to the company. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

China's Xiaomi files legal complaint against US Defense, Treasury ban

GameStop rallies back as US regulators eye wild trading

Micro-Mechanics Q2 net profit rises 24.6% to S$4.5m

SK Hynix's Q4 operating profit surges 298%

Google bombards Australian search users as PR campaign intensifies

Facebook shuts popular stock trading group amid GameStop frenzy

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 31, 2021 11:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Leader Environmental Tech to place up to 470.6m shares to raise S$80m

LEADER Environmental Technologies (LET) has proposed to place up to 470.6 million new shares at S$0.17 apiece to...

Jan 31, 2021 04:23 PM
Real Estate

The Reef at King's Dock sells over 90% of 300 units offered over launch weekend

ABOUT 280 of the 300 residential units currently offered at The Reef at King's Dock were sold over the launch...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Leader Environmental Tech to place up to 470.6m shares to raise S$80m

The Reef at King's Dock sells over 90% of 300 units offered over launch weekend

China's Xiaomi files legal complaint against US Defense, Treasury ban

US CDC issues sweeping transportation mask mandate effective Feb 1

Creditors seek bankruptcy of China's once high-flying HNA

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for