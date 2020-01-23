You are here

Home > Technology

Money FM podcast: A new decade for HR 

Thu, Jan 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM

EDT_EngageRocket.png

Prime Time: A new decade for HR 

13:42 min

Synopsis: In Mind Your Business, Howie Lim speaks to Leong Chee Tung, co-founder of HR tech company EngageRocket, about the evolution of HR in the coming decade.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

SEE ALSO

Money FM Podcast: Using tech to sustain our food resources

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Technology

Netflix forecasts tough start to 2020 as Disney+ goes global

Riyadh rejects charge that Saudi prince hacked into Bezos' phone

Foxconn's Gou advises employees not to visit China over holiday

Lawyers for Huawei exec facing extradition to US attack fraud charges

IBM forecasts full-year profit above estimates on cloud growth

Money FM Podcast: Using tech to sustain our food resources

BREAKING

Jan 23, 2020 12:27 AM
Companies & Markets

3Cnergy to sell three plots of land at Puteri Harbour

3CNERGY – formerly known as HSR Global – is putting up three plots of freehold land totalling 1.86 million square...

Jan 23, 2020 12:16 AM
Transport

Boeing says new MAX delay not due to new technical issues

[DUBLIN] Boeing's decision to advise customers its grounded 737 MAX jet was unlikely to secure flight approval until...

Jan 23, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

UK House of Commons rejects changes to Brexit legislation

[LONDON] The lower house of Britain's parliament on Wednesday overturned changes made by the upper house to the...

Jan 22, 2020 11:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Centrepoint Trust posts 1.3% rise in Q1 DPU to 3.06 S cents

FRASERS Centrepoint Trust (FCT) on Wednesday posted a first-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) of 3.06 Singapore...

Jan 22, 2020 11:40 PM
Government & Economy

China virus deaths rise to 17, heightening global alarm

[BEIJING] Deaths from China's new flu-like virus rose to 17 on Wednesday, heightening global fears of contagion from...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly