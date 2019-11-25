You are here

Money FM podcast: AI ethics - avoiding bias in algorithms

Mon, Nov 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

The Breakfast Huddle: Artificial intelligence ethics - avoiding bias in algorithms

15:34 min

Synopsis: Besides being a popular part of movie plots, the topic of ethics in AI is increasingly under the spotlight - the basis of how decisions are made by computers. Just recently, Goldman Sachs was under scrutiny for its Apple-branded credit card - which showed bias against female applicants when it came to assessing creditworthiness. Asheesh Mehra, co-founder and group CEO, AntWorks, gets into the debate with us.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

