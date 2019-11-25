You are here
Money FM podcast: AI ethics - avoiding bias in algorithms
The Breakfast Huddle: Artificial intelligence ethics - avoiding bias in algorithms
15:34 min
Synopsis: Besides being a popular part of movie plots, the topic of ethics in AI is increasingly under the spotlight - the basis of how decisions are made by computers. Just recently, Goldman Sachs was under scrutiny for its Apple-branded credit card - which showed bias against female applicants when it came to assessing creditworthiness. Asheesh Mehra, co-founder and group CEO, AntWorks, gets into the debate with us.
Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
