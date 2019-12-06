You are here

Home > Technology

Money FM podcast: How businesses can tackle the talent crunch

Fri, Dec 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

EDT_VMware.jpg
Photo Source: PRnewswire

Prime Time: Women in Tech: How businesses can tackle the talent crunch

11:33 min

Synopsis: She is one of the foremost female leaders and marketers from Silicon Valley and she’s built a reputation for herself in the enterprise technology world, becoming the first to introduce the concept of “software-defined” IT, which has now become part of the standard nomenclature of the industry. We speak with Robin Matlock, senior vice-president and chief marketing officer at VMWare on the roles women play in tech. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: Franchising bruise-free boxing

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Technology

Hummingbird targets antibody discovery hurdle in fighting cancer

NUS launches think tank to explore legal issues in technology use

Microsoft shareholders vote against gender pay gap proposal

LinkedIn chief people officer leaves over compliance issues

Google's Sundar Pichai named CEO at parent firm Alphabet

Google's move to replace CEO raises new questions about company's structure

BREAKING

Dec 6, 2019 05:54 AM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi Aramco raises US$25.6b in biggest-ever IPO

[RIYADH] Saudi Aramco on Thursday priced its long-awaited IPO (initial public offering) at the high end of the...

Dec 6, 2019 05:46 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street inches higher as Dec 15 tariff deadline looms

[NEW YORK] Wall Street eked out slight gains on Thursday as investors waited for concrete news on a hoped-for...

Dec 6, 2019 12:02 AM
Transport

GM, LG Chem to build US$2.3b battery plant in Ohio

[SOUTHFIELD] General Motors Co and its battery partner, South Korea's LG Chem Ltd, said they will jointly invest US$...

Dec 5, 2019 11:50 PM
Energy & Commodities

Britain's fraud office opens Glencore bribery investigation

[LONDON] Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has launched an investigation into Glencore over suspicions of bribery...

Dec 5, 2019 11:33 PM
Government & Economy

US factory orders rebound in Oct; shipments unchanged

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods rebounded in October after two straight monthly declines, lifted by rising...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly