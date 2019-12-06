Money FM podcast: How businesses can tackle the talent crunch

Prime Time: Women in Tech: How businesses can tackle the talent crunch

11:33 min

Synopsis: She is one of the foremost female leaders and marketers from Silicon Valley and she’s built a reputation for herself in the enterprise technology world, becoming the first to introduce the concept of “software-defined” IT, which has now become part of the standard nomenclature of the industry. We speak with Robin Matlock, senior vice-president and chief marketing officer at VMWare on the roles women play in tech.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

The Business Times Year-end newsletter: Mentorship special We’ll be curating stories from management guru John Bittleston and making them free to read. DON’T MISS OUT - Sign up for BT newsletters by Dec 15 Terms & conditions Sign up

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt