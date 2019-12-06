You are here
Money FM podcast: How businesses can tackle the talent crunch
Women in Tech: How businesses can tackle the talent crunch
11:33 min
Synopsis: She is one of the foremost female leaders and marketers from Silicon Valley and she’s built a reputation for herself in the enterprise technology world, becoming the first to introduce the concept of “software-defined” IT, which has now become part of the standard nomenclature of the industry. We speak with Robin Matlock, senior vice-president and chief marketing officer at VMWare on the roles women play in tech.
