Money FM podcast: How seafood suppliers are embracing digital transformation

Mon, Sep 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM

The Breakfast Huddle: How seafood suppliers are embracing digital transformation

14:51 min

Synopsis: The Seafood Wholesale Trade in Singapore is a traditional industry that relies largely on manual, paper business processes and recently that's one reason why the industry has adopted an "e-marketplace". Daniel Pe, Chairman, Punggol Fish Merchants Association and Allen Chan, Chief Operating Officer of vCargo Cloud tell us more about SeafoodXchange and how sellers and buyers can benefit from the platform. 

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

