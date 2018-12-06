You are here

Money FM podcast: Influence: What makes a Smart Nation, smart? An interview with Dr Janil Puthucheary

Thu, Dec 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Money FM podcast: Influence: What makes a Smart Nation, smart? An interview with Senior Minister of State for Transport and Communications and Information, Dr Janil Puthucheary

Influence: What makes a Smart Nation, smart? An interview with Senior Minister of State for Transport and Communications and Information, Dr Janil Puthucheary

16:09 mins

Synopsis: Senior Minister of State for Transport and Communications and Information Dr Janil Puthucheary reviews Singapore’s Smart Nation journey since it began in 2014.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

