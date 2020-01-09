You are here

Money FM podcast: Location and point of interest data is the future of advertising

Thu, Jan 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Prime Time: Location and point of interest data is the future of advertising

13:00 min

Synopsis: How can location and point of interest data be utilised to create smarter cities in Asia, the forefront of location powered apps? Tyler Simmons, managing director of APAC at Foursquare, shares more.

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

