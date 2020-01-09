Money FM podcast: Location and point of interest data is the future of advertising

Prime Time: Location and point of interest data is the future of advertising

13:00 min

Synopsis: How can location and point of interest data be utilised to create smarter cities in Asia, the forefront of location powered apps? Tyler Simmons, managing director of APAC at Foursquare, shares more.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Produced by: Howie Lim and Bernard Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt