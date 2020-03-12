You are here

Money FM podcast: Misconceptions businesses have with regard to how cybersecurity is implemented

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Prime Time: Misconceptions businesses have with regard to how cybersecurity is implemented

Synopsis: In Mind Your Business, Howie Lim speaks to Sandesh Anand, managing security consultant at Synopsys Software Integrity Group to find out if businesses know what’s in store when it comes to effective cybersecurity.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

