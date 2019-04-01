Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Cybersecurity and how to prevent election hacking

You are here
The Hot Seat: Cybersecurity and how to prevent election hacking
14:59 mins
Synopsis: Election hacking and cybersecurity are hot topics at the moment. CEO and President of F-Secure, Samu Konttinen shares more about what can be done to prevent this.
