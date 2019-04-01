You are here

Home > Technology

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Cybersecurity and how to prevent election hacking

Mon, Apr 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

MDT_SamuKonttinen.jpg

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Cybersecurity and how to prevent election hacking

The Hot Seat: Cybersecurity and how to prevent election hacking

14:59 mins

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: Election hacking and cybersecurity are hot topics at the moment. CEO and President of F-Secure, Samu Konttinen shares more about what can be done to prevent this. 

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Technology

Zuckerberg calls for global Internet regulations

Daimler asks EU antitrust regulators to probe Nokia patents

14 firms to represent Singapore at Hannover Messe tech show in Germany

800,000 blood donors' personal data accessed illegally and possibly stolen; police investigating

Australia plans tougher social media laws for failing to thwart violent content

Forex firm TransferWise to sell stake in new fundraising round: sources

Editor's Choice

BT_20190330_KITKIAT_3738343.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Remisier concedes front-running before executing trading instructions from defendant

BP_Eddy Lee_300319_3.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Garage

Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave

BP_Tuaspring_300319_4.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB gives Hyflux's Tuaspring till April 30 to cure defaults

Most Read

1 Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave
2 Hyflux saga: Focus needed despite the noise
3 Feb home loans shrink for first time since 2006
4 AMP Capital completes sale of AA Reit management rights, stake to AIMS Financial
5 Penny stocks trial: Remisier concedes front-running trading instructions from defendant Quah

Must Read

BT_20190330_PG1COVERNEW_3738154.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Brunch

Beyond the core: Singapore's office decentralisation

BT_20190330_JLLEND30_3738500.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Feb home loans shrink for first time since 2006

BT_20190330_GRAB_3738833.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Grab aims to double workforce to 3,000 by 2020

BT_20190330_KITKIAT_3738343.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Remisier concedes front-running before executing trading instructions from defendant

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening