Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Cybersecurity and how to prevent election hacking

The Hot Seat: Cybersecurity and how to prevent election hacking

14:59 mins

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: Election hacking and cybersecurity are hot topics at the moment. CEO and President of F-Secure, Samu Konttinen shares more about what can be done to prevent this.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt