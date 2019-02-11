You are here
Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Rebuilding trust on social media
Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Rebuilding trust on social media
The Hot Seat: Rebuilding Trust on Social Media
18:56 mins
Synopsis: Charles Tidswell, vice-president JAPAC, Socialbakers shares what is considered a successful social media marketing campaign, and what companies can do to build trust among customers using social media.
