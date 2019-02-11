Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Rebuilding trust on social media

The Hot Seat: Rebuilding Trust on Social Media

18:56 mins

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: Charles Tidswell, vice-president JAPAC, Socialbakers shares what is considered a successful social media marketing campaign, and what companies can do to build trust among customers using social media.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt