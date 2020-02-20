You are here

Money FM podcast: Using AI to enable smart cities

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Prime Time: Using AI to enable smart cities

10:42 min

Synopsis: In Mind Your Business, Howie Lim speaks to Andrew Wolf, Co-founder, and Chief Product Officer at Zinier. This Silicon Valley start-up founded in Singapore uses AI to enable smart cities, in particular in the space of Field Services Automation.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

