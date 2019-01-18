Most SMEs confident about overcoming cyber breach: survey

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
MOST local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) appear confident they would be able to overcome a cyber breach following an attack, but about a third of them who experienced cyber incidents did not know which data files were affected, a survey highlighted.
The survey by
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg