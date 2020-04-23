You are here

Home > Technology

Mukesh Ambani tops Jack Ma as Asia's richest after deal with Facebook

Thu, Apr 23, 2020 - 11:15 AM

nz_ambani_230473.jpg
Mukesh Ambani is again Asia's richest person after a deal with Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook sent his conglomerate's stock surging.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Mukesh Ambani is again Asia's richest person after a deal with Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook sent his conglomerate's stock surging.

Mr Ambani's fortune rose about US$4.7 billion to US$49.2 billion on Wednesday, after Reliance Industries gained 10 per cent. The jump put Mr Ambani about US$3.2 billion ahead of China's Jack Ma, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The ranking updates after the close of each trading day in the US.

Facebook will invest US$5.7 billion in the US social-networking giant's biggest deal since the 2014 purchase of WhatsApp as it seeks a broader foothold in its biggest global market. The US company will buy about 10 per cent of Jio Platforms, which brings together digital apps and a wireless platform under one umbrella, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday, Mr Ambani - who owns the world's largest oil refinery - had declined by US$14 billion on the index in 2020, the biggest dollar fall of anyone in Asia. Alibaba Group Holding's Mr Ma, whose foundation this week donated 100 million masks to the World Health Organization to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, had lost almost US$1 billion through Tuesday.

"At the core of our partnership is the commitment that Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, and I share for the all-around digital transformation of India," Mr Ambani said in a Web video posted on Jio's Facebook page, adding that Facebook's brands have become household names in India. "WhatsApp in particular, has entered our people's daily vocabulary in all the 23 official languages of India."

SEE ALSO

Facebook adds location of posts to curb state-led manipulation

The partnership with Jio would allow Mr Zuckerberg to step up his expansion in a country that is rapidly embracing online payment and e-commerce as more people get smartphones. Jio Infocomm quickly moved into a position of dominance by offering free plans and undercutting wireless market rivals.

With its half-billion Internet users, the South Asian country is a key market for the world's largest technology companies, including Amazon.com, Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet's Google. In India, Facebook has about 250 million users, while WhatsApp has more than 400 million.

That should help Jio bolster its reach, according to James Crabtree, author of The Billionaire Raj, a book on the country's wealthiest people. But the transaction also shows the extent of Mr Ambani's own influence, he said.

"This deal clearly shows that if you want to play big in Indian tech, you need to play nice with Mukesh Mr Ambani."

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Facebook adds location of posts to curb state-led manipulation

Nation-backed hackers tune attacks to Covid-19 fears: Google

Facebook takes US$5.7b stake in India's Jio digital platforms

Zoom raises encryption level with upgraded meeting app

Equinix, Singapore fund GIC to invest in cloud data centres in Japan

Virus-hit news industry needs tech giant aid: UK union

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 23, 2020 11:14 AM
Companies & Markets

Q&M to invest S$3.4m to build Covid-19 testing business

Q&M Dental Group is investing some S$3.4 million to build a new Covid-19 testing business via a joint venture...

Apr 23, 2020 11:08 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rises for second day as producers trim output to respond to demand loss

[TOKYO] Oil extended gains on Thursday amid signs that producers are cutting production to cope with a collapse in...

Apr 23, 2020 11:02 AM
Garage

Gojek acquires payments startup Moka for US$130m: sources

[SINGAPORE] Indonesia's ride-hailing and food-delivery giant Gojek has acquired a mobile point-of-sale startup...

Apr 23, 2020 10:59 AM
Energy & Commodities

China's Sinopec in talks to buy stake in Hin Leong's Singapore terminal: sources

[SINGAPORE] Chinese state energy company Sinopec is in early-stage talks with Hin Leong Trading to buy a stake in an...

Apr 23, 2020 10:58 AM
Government & Economy

Australia says all WHO members should participate in a coronavirus inquiry

[SYDNEY] All members of the World Health Organization (WHO) should cooperate with a proposed independent review into...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.