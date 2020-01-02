You are here

Home > Technology

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance unveils online store in challenge to Amazon

JioMart is currently available in only three neighbourhoods surrounding Mumbai
Thu, Jan 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200102_NVRELIANCE2_3992636.jpg
JioMart's pilot site provides a glimpse of how Reliance Industries is stepping up consumer offerings in a pivot toward newer businesses.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Mumbai

RELIANCE Industries Ltd started testing its online shopping portal, moving a step closer to billionaire Mukesh Ambani's goal of setting up a digital platform to take on e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc in India.

JioMart, open to select customers who pre-register, promises more than 50,000 grocery products, free home delivery and a return policy that asks no questions.

Labelled "the nation's new store", it is currently available in only three neighbourhoods surrounding Mumbai, according to the website.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The pilot site provides an early glimpse of how the energy-and-petrochemicals conglomerate controlled by Asia's richest man is stepping up consumer offerings in a pivot toward newer businesses.

SEE ALSO

Lodha Group urges unconventional policies to fight growth woes

With the unveiling of the portal, Reliance Industries will join the battle with Amazon.com and Walmart Inc's Flipkart Online Services Pvt for a slice of an e-commerce market that KPMG says is set to grow to US$200 billion by 2027.

Mr Ambani, 62, is giving shape to his online retail ambitions by spending billions of dollars on a string of small acquisitions. The newer businesses, including telecommunications and retail, are likely to contribute 50 per cent of Reliance Industries' earnings in a few years, from about 32 per cent now, Mr Ambani said in August. A spokesman for Mumbai-based Reliance Industries declined to provide further details on the retail project.

Mr Ambani's previous project, which needed almost US$50 billion of capital expenditure, is already showing signs of success.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the group's wireless carrier started in 2016, is India's No 1 operator today and has more than 350 million users.

The company entered the world's second-largest market by subscribers with free calls and cheap data, forcing some incumbents to exit or merge with rivals.

Mr Ambani is seeking to replicate that success in online retail as well. Terming it "new commerce", the tycoon said in August that his goal is to "completely transform" India's unorganised retail market - mostly mom-and-pop stores - which accounts for 90 per cent of the nation's industry.

"This tech-enabled partnership will link producers, traders, small merchants, consumer brands and consumers," Mr Ambani told shareholders in August.

After beta trials with thousands of merchants across the country showed promise, "we are now getting ready to roll out the platform at a larger scale", he revealed.

Reliance Industries has unveiled a sweeping plan to create a US$24 billion digital-services holding firm, and also vowed listings of the new businesses within five years.

Betting the plan would unlock value, investors have piled on Reliance Industries shares, sending the stock soaring 36 per cent this year against the 15 per cent advance in the benchmark index.

The gains helped Ambani add more than US$15 billion to his wealth - the most in Asia - and taking his net worth to almost US$60 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. BLOOMBERG

Technology

Japan loves robots, but getting them to do human work isn't easy

HR nous will make or break CEOs' tech ambitions

Huawei says 'survival' top priority as sales fall short

Uber, Postmates sue to block California gig worker law

Vivendi sells minority stake in Universal to Tencent consortium

The 2019 good tech awards

BREAKING

Jan 2, 2020 05:50 AM
Energy & Commodities

Europe's largest poultry producer Poland hit by bird flu outbreak on turkey farms

[WARSAW] Bird flu has been detected in turkeys in eastern Poland, authorities said on Wednesday, and local media...

Jan 1, 2020 06:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp charts plan for new decade to 2030

KEPPEL Corporation is drawing up a plan for the new decade leading up to 2030, one that may involve shedding non-...

Jan 1, 2020 05:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Shanghai Turbo unit awarded compensation in suit against ex-director

SHANGHAI Turbo Enterprises' subsidiary, Changzhou 3D Technological Complete Set Equipment, has been awarded 504,300...

Jan 1, 2020 04:55 PM
Companies & Markets

OUE board changes take effect, with Stephen Riady becoming CEO

OUE's long-time CEO Thio Gim Hock has retired while Indonesian tycoon Stephen Riady and his son step up, amid other...

Jan 1, 2020 04:24 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS revises certain terms for its Multiplier savings account

DBS has revised a couple of its terms for its flagship savings account - the DBS Multiplier - for the new year.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly