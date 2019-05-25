You are here

Musk's SpaceX raised over US$1b in six months

Sat, May 25, 2019 - 7:21 AM

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX has raised more than US$1 billion in financing in the last six months as it aims to roll out an ambitious high-speed internet service by using a constellation of satellites to beam signals from space.
The company raised US$486.2 million in an equity offering, starting December, and another US$535.7 million in an offering that began in April, its regulatory filings on Friday showed.

The rocket company on Thursday launched the first batch of 60 small satellites into low-Earth orbit for Mr Musk's new Starlink internet service.

Mr Musk sees the Starlink venture as an important new revenue stream for his California-based company, whose launch service income he expects to top out at around US$3 billion a year.

At least 12 launches carrying similar payloads are needed to achieve constant internet coverage of most of the world, Mr Musk said. For now, Starlink is only authorised for US operations.

