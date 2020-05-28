You are here

MyRepublic broadband users face Internet issues in northern and western Singapore

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 12:24 PM

[SINGAPORE] Broadband customers of Internet service provider MyRepublic in the north and west of Singapore faced issues with connecting to the Web on Thursday morning.

MyRepublic said connectivity was fully restored at 10.15am. This was more than three hours from when its customers first started having problems, according to the Downdetector website which logs Internet outages.

Downdetector data showed that complaints spiked at 8.38am with 643 reports.

At 8.31am the service provider said on Facebook that it was aware of a potential network connectivity issue affecting broadband customers in the north and west of the island and that its team was investigating the matter.

Later at 9.10am it said in that update that while some users reported that service had resumed for them, its network team was still working to restore connectivity for all affected customers.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and will update when we can confirm the issue has been resolved," MyRepublic added.

At 10.15am it said that connectivity had been fully restored for affected subscribers. Users who were still unable to connect to the Internet were advised to turn off and on their optical network terminal and Wi-Fi router.

Customers who continued to face connectivity issues could contact MyRepublic at bit.ly/2P4p8a8.

The latest network disruption comes just over two weeks after thousands of M1 fibre broadband users here were left without Internet access for more than 10 hours on May 12.

Last month, two network service disruptions on the same day affected thousands of StarHub subscribers, and were attributed to network equipment failure and a domain name server issue respectively.

Addressing the issue of network capacity in Parliament earlier this month, Communications and Information Minister S Iswaran said Internet usage in Singapore remains well within network operators' capacity despite a spike in traffic during the "circuit-breaker" period.

THE STRAITS TIMES

