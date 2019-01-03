You are here

Home > Technology

Nasa's New Horizons space probe 'phones home'

Thu, Jan 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Tampa

NASA'S New Horizons explorer successfully "phoned home" on Tuesday after a journey to the most distant world ever explored by humankind, a frozen rock at the edge of the solar system that scientists hope will uncover secrets to its creation.

The nuclear-powered space probe has travelled 6.4 billion km to come within 3,540km of Ultima Thule, an apparently peanut-shaped, 32-km-long space rock in the uncharted heart of the Kuiper Belt.

The belt is a ring of icy celestial bodies just outside Neptune's orbit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Engineers at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland cheered when the spacecraft's first signals came through the National Aeronautic and Space Agency's Deep Space Network at 10.28am EST (11.28pm Singapore time).

"We have a healthy spacecraft," mission operations manager Alice Bowman declared.

The spacecraft will ping back more detailed images and data from Thule in the coming days, Nasa said.

Launched in January 2006, New Horizons embarked on its 6.4 billion km journey towards the solar system's edge to study the dwarf planet Pluto and its five moons.

"Last night, overnight, the United States spacecraft New Horizons conducted the farthest exploration in the history of humankind, and did so spectacularly," New Horizons principal investigator Alan Stern told a news conference at the Johns Hopkins facility in Laurel, Maryland.

An image of Thule, sent overnight and barely more detailed than previous images, deepens the mystery of whether Thule is a single rock shaped like an asymmetrical peanut or actually two rocks orbiting each other, "blurred together because of their proximity", Mr Stern said.

During a 2015 fly-by, the probe found Pluto to be slightly larger than previously thought. In March, it revealed methane-rich dunes on the icy dwarf planet's surface.

Now 1.6 billion km beyond Pluto for its second mission into the Kuiper Belt, New Horizons will study the makeup of Ultima Thule's atmosphere and terrain in a months-long study to seek clues about the formation of the solar system and its planets.

Scientists had not discovered Ultima Thule when the probe was launched, according to Nasa, making the mission unique in that respect. In 2014, astronomers found Thule using the Hubble Space Telescope and the following year selected it for New Horizon's extended mission.

As the probe flies 3,500km above Thule's surface, scientists hope it will detect the chemical composition of its atmosphere and terrain in what Nasa says will be the closest observation of a body so remote.

"We are straining the capabilities of this spacecraft, and by tomorrow we'll know how we did," Mr Stern told reporters on Monday. "There are no second chances for New Horizons."

While the mission marks the farthest close encounter of an object within our solar system, Nasa's Voyager 1 and 2, a pair of deep-space probes launched in 1977, have reached greater distances on a mission to survey extrasolar bodies. Both probes are still operational. REUTERS

Technology

Global tech show to celebrate innovation amid mounting concerns

Did troubles clip wings of Big Tech? Not just yet as it keeps growing

Data protection laws will be top focus in global IT industry

Nasa's New Horizons space probe 'phones home' in landmark mission to solar system's edge

Big tech may look troubled, but it’s just getting started

The most distant space encounter in history is happening now - give and take six hours

Editor's Choice

Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Q4 growth dips to 2.2%; all eyes on Budget boost

Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Marginal home price growth expected for 2019

Jan 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

China's dismal PMI triggers mixed trading among S-chips

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
3 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
4 China’s property market strains the world
5 ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges

Must Read

Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Q4 growth dips to 2.2%; all eyes on Budget boost

Jan 3, 2019
Real Estate

Marginal home price growth expected for 2019

BT_20190103_VMCHINA3_3658072.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

China's manufacturing sector contracts in Dec as trade war hits factories

BT_20190103_CCDUBAI_3658017.jpg
Jan 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Dubai powers ahead with blockchain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening