Netflix commits US$100m to help actors, crews thrown out of work

Sat, Mar 21, 2020 - 10:24 AM

Streaming television giant Netflix on Friday launched a US$100 million fund to help actors and production crews endure the hit to paychecks caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The fund is meant to help offset hardship in the "creative community," with most of the money going to financially troubled workers on Netflix productions around the world, according to Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos.

"This community has supported Netflix through the good times, and we want to help them through these hard times, especially while governments are still figuring out what economic support they will provide," Mr Sarandos said in an online post.

Netflix is in the process of figuring out details of how money from the fund will be distributed. The Silicon Valley-based company had already committed to keeping casts and crews of suspended productions on the payroll for an additional two weeks.

"Almost all television and film production have now ceased globally - leaving hundreds of thousands of crew and cast without jobs," said Mr Sarandos.

Technology

