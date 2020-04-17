You are here

Home > Technology

Netflix streams some educational films on YouTube for free

Fri, Apr 17, 2020 - 10:35 PM

rk_Netflix_170420.jpg
Netflix Inc said on Friday it had made some documentary features and series, including Our Planet and Explained, available on the company's YouTube channel for free at the request of teachers.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Netflix Inc said on Friday it had made some documentary features and series, including Our Planet and Explained, available on the company's YouTube channel for free at the request of teachers.

The move comes as the coronavirus outbreak has forced educational institutions to shut down, and confined millions of students to their homes, compelling schools and colleges to tap virtual tools to keep the classes running.

The decision to make some content free on YouTube is a rare exception to Netflix's marketing strategy, which otherwise charges a monthly subscription fee from users to avail its services.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has driven an internet boom, boosting shares of Netflix, the company faces tightening competition from Apple TV+ and Disney+, which has attracted more than 50 million paid users globally.

"For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms. However, this isn't possible with schools closed," the company said in a blog post, explaining the move.

SEE ALSO

Snapask, SPH offer students free online tutoring and news content

REUTERS

 

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 17, 2020 10:40 PM
Government & Economy

UK virus death toll rises by 847 to 14,576: health ministry

[LONDON] The number of people in Britain who have died in hospital from coronavirus has risen by 847 to 14,576,...

Apr 17, 2020 10:30 PM
Stocks

Nasdaq proposes easing listing rules during coronavirus crisis

[NEW YORK] Nasdaq Inc has applied with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to offer temporary relief to...

Apr 17, 2020 10:22 PM
Garage

Amazon’s deal for Deliveroo gets initial green light from UK

[UNITED KINGDOM] Amazon.com Inc's proposed investment in food delivery firm Deliveroo got a green light from the UK'...

Apr 17, 2020 10:06 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open higher on hopes for faster economic rebound

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks opened higher Friday, boosted by news of positive preliminary testing for a...

Apr 17, 2020 09:56 PM
Companies & Markets

Sim Leisure inks theme-park deal with Guangzhou Daxin

SIM Leisure Group on Friday announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with China-based Guangzhou Daxin Water...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.