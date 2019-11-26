You are here

Home > Technology

New Facebook app pays people to take part in surveys

Tue, Nov 26, 2019 - 6:55 AM

nz_fb_261119.jpg
Facebook on Monday introduced a "Viewpoints" app in the US that pays members of the social network for taking part in surveys.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Monday introduced a "Viewpoints" app in the US that pays members of the social network for taking part in surveys.

The new market research app will be used to improve the Facebook "family" of offerings including Instagram, WhatsApp, Portal, Oculus and the core online social network, according to product manager Erez Naveh.

The app could blunt criticism that Facebook keeps to itself profits made by taking advantage of data shared on the social network.

"We believe the best way to make products better is to get insights directly from people who use them," Mr Naveh said in an online post.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Points can be accumulated to earn payments, which will be sent to people via PayPal.

SEE ALSO

Campaigns pressure Facebook to stay put on political ads

People who set up accounts in the Viewpoints app will be invited to take part in programs, the first a well-being survey intended to gather insights that can be used to curb negative effects of social media and enhance its benefits, according to Mr Naveh.

Personal information such as name, age, gender, and country of residence will be gathered while setting up Viewpoints accounts, which are only open to people 18 years of age or older.

"We won't sell your information from this app to third parties," Mr Naveh said.

"We also won't publicly share your Facebook Viewpoints activity on Facebook or on other accounts you've linked without your permission."

Viewpoints is only available to US Facebook members, but the California-based internet giant planned to expand it to more countries next year.

AFP

Technology

New Certis Corporate University to create future-ready workforce

Tim Berners-Lee, Web inventor, launches plan to stop internet abuse

Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

Why age, education and skill sets no longer pose setbacks for SME bosses

Facial recognition at Indian cafe chain sparks calls for data protection law

South-east Asia payments platform 2C2P raises US$52m in funding

BREAKING

Nov 26, 2019 07:07 AM
Government & Economy

France vows tougher action as world protests abuse against women

[PARIS] France on Monday unveiled new measures to combat the abuse and killing of women by their partners or ex-...

Nov 26, 2019 07:04 AM
Transport

Alstom UK fined £15m for Tunis metro contract bribe

[LONDON] The UK arm of French rail firm Alstom was on Monday fined £15 million (S$27.3 million) for bribery in...

Nov 26, 2019 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Greece completes partial IMF debt repayment: officials

[ATHENS] Greece on Monday completed an early repayment of 2.7 billion euros (S$4.1 billion) in loans from the...

Nov 26, 2019 07:00 AM
Consumer

Texas, Nevada drop out of state AG group suing to block Sprint, T-Mobile merger

[WASHINGTON] Texas' attorney general settled with T-Mobile Inc and Sprint Corp and will drop his opposition to the...

Nov 26, 2019 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Trump impeachment report could drop next week: Democrat

[WASHINGTON] US impeachment investigators said on Monday they could present their report of presidential wrongdoing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly