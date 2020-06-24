You are here

Home > Technology

New Nokia CEO to take over a month earlier than planned

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 3:09 PM

ym-nokia-240620.jpg
Nokia's new chief executive Pekka Lundmark will join the company on Aug 1, a month earlier than planned, the Finnish telecom equipment maker said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HELSINKI] Nokia's new chief executive Pekka Lundmark will join the company on Aug 1, a month earlier than planned, the Finnish telecom equipment maker said on Wednesday.

The announcement came after Mr Lundmark's previous employer, Finnish utility Fortum, said on Wednesday its chief financial officer Markus Rauramo would be taking over as Lundmark's CEO from July 1.

At Nokia, Mr Lundmark will be replacing Rajeev Suri, who is stepping down after more than a decade in charge of Nokia and Nokia Siemens Networks.

Mr Lundmark's nomination to Nokia was announced in March with a planned start date of Sept 1. 

REUTERS

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

T-Mobile shares priced at US$103 each in SoftBank sale

Brazil suspends WhatsApp's new payments system

Trump administration sees no loophole in new Huawei curb

Huawei CFO extradition hearing to stretch into 2021

Microsoft chief says EU 'most influential' on tech rules

Dell, VMware shares rise on spinoff report

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 24, 2020 03:11 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks drifted lower on Wednesday after the Japanese capital announced 55 new coronavirus cases, the...

Jun 24, 2020 03:05 PM
Consumer

Singapore's food delivery surge during lockdown highlights waste problems

[SINGAPORE] Singaporeans' appetite for meals delivered to their doors appears to have been turbo-charged by being...

Jun 24, 2020 03:05 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gas industry sees strong demand post-Covid, LNG shortfall by mid-decade

[MELBOURNE] The gas industry sees no change to the strong long-run outlook for demand following the Covid-19 crisis...

Jun 24, 2020 03:00 PM
Government & Economy

Elections Department issues guidelines on safe campaigning, political broadcasts

A NEW constituency political broadcast has been added to the two party political broadcasts to allow political...

Jun 24, 2020 03:00 PM
Consumer

Olympus says to sell camera business to Japan Industrial Partners

[TOKYO] Japan's Olympus Corp said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its loss-making camera business dating back 84...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.