You are here

Home > Technology

Nokia adds Broadcom as third 5G chip vendor to diversify supply

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 4:09 PM

file7ar9yzsekyx1kflvmjdm.jpg
Finland's Nokia said on Monday it had partnered Broadcom to develop chips for 5G equipment in its third such deal following ones with Intel and Marvell.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Finland's Nokia said on Monday it had partnered Broadcom to develop chips for 5G equipment in its third such deal following ones with Intel and Marvell.

Nokia initially chose a type of chip - Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) - for its 5G equipment that customers could reprogramme, but high costs and supply hurdles last year forced it to change course.

"We still stand by the decision of going with FPGAs because it was the right thing to do at that time," Sandro Tavares, Nokia's head of mobile networks marketing, told Reuters.

"When we announced the shift in strategy, the market evolved faster and we needed to speed up the process of developing new suppliers," he said.

Nokia, which competes with Sweden's Ericsson and China's Huawei, had said its 5G products could not reach the market in time due to delays by one supplier, identified by analysts as Intel.

SEE ALSO

World's first 5G networks still more patchy than powerful

It is now using cheaper custom chips to bring down costs and adding more suppliers to diversify its supply.

Mr Tavares declined to comment on when Nokia's 5G equipment with Broadcom chips would hit the market or if Nokia would add more suppliers.

Reducing the cost of its chips is a key performance indicator for Nokia and in the first quarter it said 17 per cent of its 5G equipment had custom chips, up from about 10 per cent at the end of 2019.

By the end of this year, Nokia aims to have the custom chips in more than 35 per cent of its 5G shipments and to reach a rate of 100 per cent by the end of 2022.

Nokia has said it expects its gross margins to improve as it increases shipments of 5G products with custom chips.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

Crunch time for China's robot startups as pandemic brings pain and opportunities

Facebook rejects call to share revenue with Australian media

Asia's electronics sector booms, bucking global economic slump

World's first 5G networks still more patchy than powerful

The economy is reeling. Tech giants spy opportunity.

Amazon's business practices examined by two US states: reports

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 15, 2020 05:24 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 47.19...

Jun 15, 2020 04:39 PM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin drops below US$9,000 level for the first time since May

[HONG KONG] Bitcoin slid below US$9,000 on Monday for the first time since May, joining a downdraft in global...

Jun 15, 2020 04:26 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish sharply lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than two per cent Monday as a spike in new virus infections in several...

Jun 15, 2020 04:25 PM
Banking & Finance

Risk-sensitive currencies fall on fears of second wave; dollar rises

[LONDON] The dollar rose and commodity currencies fell as a "risk-off" sentiment dominated markets, driven in part...

Jun 15, 2020 03:57 PM
Consumer

24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy amid onslaught of gym closures

[NEW YORK] 24 Hour Fitness Worldwide Inc. sought court protection from its creditors, unable to keep up with debt...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.