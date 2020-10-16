You are here

Home > Technology

Nokia gives Google nod for IT infrastructure

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Paris

FINNISH telecoms equipment maker Nokia on Wednesday unveiled a five-year strategic tie-up with Google for the US giant to run its data centres and servers as well as numerous software applications through the latter's Google Cloud.

The partnership, which comes as 5G services are being rolled out across Europe, is designed to "transform Nokia's digital infrastructure" and mark an operational shift to a cloud-first IT strategy, the Finnish group said in a statement.

"The agreement is expected to drive meaningful operational efficiencies and cost savings over time due to a reduction in real estate footprint, hardware energy consumption, and hardware capacity purchasing needs."

The accord - the financial terms of which were not revealed - is the latest in a swathe of such large-scale cloud computing tie-ups between European operators and US giants.

SEE ALSO

Nokia moves to Google Cloud

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Google Cloud has already inked agreements with French automaker Renault and telecoms provider Orange, Amazon Web Services has one with Volkswagen, as does Microsoft with the French health ministry.

Nokia and its main rivals Ericsson and Huawei between them account for some 80 per cent commercial 5G global networks.

China's Huawei is considered as well out in front in terms of the technology's roll-out for next-generation connections although it is subject to a raft of US-imposed restrictions in Europe and in the US over alleged security reservations amid fears the Chinese can spy on mobile data. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Technology

TSMC raises 2020 sales outlook after profit smashes estimates

Zoom wants to partner with Slack and Microsoft

Huawei besieged on new European front after US targets cloud

SoftBank's Son is said to press Grab for truce with rival Gojek

TSMC boosts 2020 revenue forecasts as Covid transforms digital demand

Zoom opens platform for paid events, following Facebook

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 16, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

Goh Jin Hian resigns from New Silkroutes Group as chairman; finance director also quits

New Silkroutes Group announced that non-independent, non-executive chairman Goh Jin Hian and finance director Teo...

Oct 16, 2020 12:28 AM
Consumer

Louis Vuitton's surprise growth helps LVMH weather pandemic

[PARIS] The owner of Louis Vuitton enjoyed an unexpected rebound in consumers' appetite for dresses and monogram...

Oct 16, 2020 12:11 AM
Government & Economy

IMF: World economy faces new fiscal cliffs amid pressure for spending

[WASHINGTON] The world's major economies poured money into the fight against the coronavirus slump, and now they're...

Oct 16, 2020 12:03 AM
Government & Economy

Thai protesters call for new demonstration on Friday

[BANGKOK] Thai protesters called a halt late on Thursday to a demonstration by tens of thousands of people held in...

Oct 15, 2020 11:54 PM
Real Estate

Madison Avenue rent plunges with Manhattan retail taking a hit

[NEW YORK] Retail rents on Madison Avenue are plunging as the pandemic hammers Manhattan's most popular shopping...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Wilmar slides 8.6% on heavy sell-off after China unit's market debut

KidZania Singapore owes S$53m to over 1,000 creditors

OCBC named best managed bank during Covid-19: Asian Banker

TikTok owner Bytedance moving to bigger Singapore office at One Raffles Quay

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for