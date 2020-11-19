You are here

Home > Technology

Oaktree, Varde offer US$2b funding to Vodafone Idea

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 4:31 PM

[MUMBAI] A consortium backed by Oaktree Capital has offered to provide at least US$2 billion of funding to Vodafone Group's listed Indian arm, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Oaktree teamed up with several other firms including Varde Partners for the potential deal with Vodafone Idea, according to the people. The investor group made a proposal to provide around US$2 billion to US$2.5 billion of capital to Vodafone Idea, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Vodafone Idea said in September it plans to raise as much as 250 billion rupees (S$4.53 billion) selling shares and debt to shore up its finances as competition heats up in the Indian wireless industry. It wasn't immediately clear how a potential deal with the Oaktree-backed consortium would be structured.

The Indian carrier has also been speaking to other potential investors, and there's no certainty the negotiations will lead to an agreement, the people said. Representatives for Oaktree, Varde and Vodafone Idea declined to comment.

Shares of Vodafone Idea rose as much as 4.4 per cent Thursday in Mumbai. The stock has fallen more than 25 per cent since Sept 3 when it said its ability to continue as a business relied on successful negotiations with lenders and sufficient cash flow to settle or refinance liabilities coming due.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 19, 2020 04:37 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets drop at open

[LONDON] European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Thursday following a mixed performance in Asia.

Nov 19, 2020 04:31 PM
Energy & Commodities

Thyssenkrupp cuts 11,000 jobs as steel woes worsen cash burn

[FRANKFURT] Thyssenkrupp will cut almost twice as many jobs as planned as the conglomerate's beleaguered steel...

Nov 19, 2020 04:29 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares close lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Thursday with losses as profit-takers moved in following recent gains, while...

Nov 19, 2020 04:28 PM
Garage

Fintech startup Affirm's IPO filing shows revenue surge amid lending boom

[BENGALURU] Lending startup Affirm Holdings disclosed its application for an initial public offering (IPO) on...

Nov 19, 2020 04:17 PM
Government & Economy

Thai leader orders police crackdown on democracy protests

[BANGKOK] Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered security agencies on Thursday to crack down on pro-democracy...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CDL, CDLHT, Starburst, Delfi, Centurion, SPH Reit, Aspen, DBS

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng initiates coverage on SGX with 'buy'

CDL's near-term performance depends on Kweks resolving differences amicably

Brokers' take: ST Engg remains a defensive, safe-haven pick, analysts say

Mixed reactions to DBS India's proposed takeover of cash-strapped bank

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for