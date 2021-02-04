Parler terminates CEO John Matze

Parler, a social media platform favoured by US conservatives, has dismissed CEO John Matze, according to Mr Matze on Wednesday, as the site has largely gone offline after the Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Mr Matze confirmed the move in a text message to Reuters.

"On January 29, 2021, the Parler board controlled by Rebekah Mercer decided to immediately terminate my position as CEO of Parler. I did not participate in this decision," Mr Matze said in a memo sent to Parler staff, originally reported by Fox News.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Parler remains largely offline after being dropped by Seattle-based Amazon's cloud-hosting division and the app stores of Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google following the Jan 6 siege of the US Capitol.

Parler, which was founded in 2018, has styled itself as a "free speech-driven" space.

The app has largely attracted US conservatives who disagree with rules around content on social media sites like Facebook and Twitter.

REUTERS